See inside the Grade II listed barn conversion for sale for £1.2 million

PUBLISHED: 09:46 08 February 2019

Wyatts Great Barn is for sale for £1.2 million with Savills Picture: Savills

Wyatts Great Barn is for sale for £1.2 million with Savills Picture: Savills

From an agricultural barn to a light, airy home – see inside Wyatts Great Barn in South Creake, near Fakenham.

Part of an exclusive enclave at Leicester Farm Square, Wyatts Great Barn is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1.2 million.

Originally designed by renowned architect Samuel Wyatt, it is Grade II listed and features semi-circular Diocletian windows and attractive pediments.

It has been recently refurbished and enjoys great light and space thanks to its open-plan living area, double aspect views and full-height glazed windows.

The ground floor includes a dining area and Kitchens Etc kitchen, as well as a boot room, utility room, cloakroom, shower room and two double bedrooms. There is a television room on the mezzanine floor as well as a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom.

Outside, the gardens have been landscaped and to the east, there is an expanse of lawn framed by clipped yew hedging with potted plants. The house is approached from the east via a long, tree-lined avenue where there is ample parking and an adjoining triple garage.

For more information, call Savills on 01603 229229.

