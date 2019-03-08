Logo
Gallery

Is this the most beautiful barn for sale in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 17:37 28 March 2019

White Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and Parker

White Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and Parker

Archant

Set in approximately 14.6 acres and with its very own grand exhibition hall, White Owl Barn in Brandon Parva, near Dereham, is currently for sale for just under £1.5m.

The barn was converted in 2009 and has retained a number of its original features throughout. Picture: Strutt and ParkerThe barn was converted in 2009 and has retained a number of its original features throughout. Picture: Strutt and Parker

Properties like White Owl Barn don’t come up for sale very often. It is currently on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000, and is a truly remarkable example of a modern barn conversion.

Sitting in approximately 14.6 acres of land, it is believed to date back to 1817 and was originally a threshing barn. It was converted by owners Alistair and Jeannie Kilburn in 2009, who were keen to retain as much of the original building as possible. “Our intention was to change as little as possible, fitting windows into openings that existed already and keeping spaces as open as possible,” says Alistair. The result is a simply stunning home with high vaulted ceilings, beautiful beams and great expanses of exposed brick wall.

One of the property’s most stunning features is the grand exhibition hall, which has a mezzanine level, and is an enormous space. It would suit anyone keen to host functions, weddings, parties or even musical events, and has been used by the couple for that very purpose. “I am an artist and we also have a lot of family pictures – so keeping this space as open as possible gave us lots of hanging room,” Alistair explains.

“We have also been able to use it for special occasions, such as an Air Ambulance event – when we also had a helicopter landing outside – and a ‘barn-storming’ sit-down lunch for 115 guests when we moved in.”

White Owl Barn offers a number of stunning reception rooms. Picture: Strutt and ParkerWhite Owl Barn offers a number of stunning reception rooms. Picture: Strutt and Parker

The rest of the accommodation at the barn includes a large drawing room – with a completely glazed wall and an open fire with stone fireplace and surround – a library, dining room, study, morning room and reception hall.

The kitchen breakfast room adjoins the morning room and features light units, a central island and granite work surfaces.

Flooring throughout the living areas is either oak or travertine, and there is under-floor heating.

The master bedroom suite is accessed via the mezzanine floor and includes a sumptuous bedroom, dressing room, built-in wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.

White Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and ParkerWhite Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and Parker

Three further bedrooms and a ground floor bathroom can be found in another wing, and there is also a utility room and cloakroom.

Outside, the property offers beautiful expanses of lawn, paddock and woodland, as well as a terrace. And perhaps unsurprisingly, given its name, White Owl Barn is a superb place for wildlife watching. “The barn owls were probably here before we came and have been coming back ever since work was completed,” says Alistair.

“The farm pond just outside is also a magnet for much wildlife, including a kingfisher, and the grass meadows, which we own, are informally let for hay and provide the perfect habitation for barn owls.”

The property also has another very special outdoor feature – a labyrinth which is a replica of one in Chartres Cathedral in France.

The property gets its name from the fantastic wildlife its surroundings helped to attract. Picture: Strutt and ParkerThe property gets its name from the fantastic wildlife its surroundings helped to attract. Picture: Strutt and Parker

“This was something I had always wanted to do and the space here in the walled rose garden behind the barn was perfect for it,” says Alistair.

For more information about White Owl Barn, contact Strutt and Parker on 01603 617431.

Many of the rooms take in the property's far-reaching views. Picture: Strutt and ParkerMany of the rooms take in the property's far-reaching views. Picture: Strutt and Parker

The property offers high vaulted ceilings and exposed beams throughout. Picture: Strutt and ParkerThe property offers high vaulted ceilings and exposed beams throughout. Picture: Strutt and Parker

White Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and ParkerWhite Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and Parker

White Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and ParkerWhite Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and Parker

The grand exhibition hall is an impressive space and would be suitable for hosting a variety of events. Picture: Strutt and ParkerThe grand exhibition hall is an impressive space and would be suitable for hosting a variety of events. Picture: Strutt and Parker

White Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and ParkerWhite Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and Parker

There is ample parking available at the property. Picture: Strutt and ParkerThere is ample parking available at the property. Picture: Strutt and Parker

White Owl Barn sits in approximately 14.6 acres of land. Picture: Strutt and ParkerWhite Owl Barn sits in approximately 14.6 acres of land. Picture: Strutt and Parker

The garden features a labyrinth which is a replica of one in Chartres Cathedral in France. Picture: Strutt and ParkerThe garden features a labyrinth which is a replica of one in Chartres Cathedral in France. Picture: Strutt and Parker

White Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and ParkerWhite Owl Barn at Brandon Parva is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £1,475,000. Picture: Strutt and Parker

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating for A140 burger caravan

South Norfolk Council food hygiene inspectors found Snak Shak on A140 had serious failings and gave it a zero rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Norwich gig by ‘one of world’s biggest promoters’ sells out before line-up is announced

The Tiki bar at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Supplied by Bermuda Bob's

Norwich taxi firm to open new café and restaurant

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. Photo: Simon Finlay

Police warn commuters to avoid area after crash

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Reading agree fee for Nelson Oliveira

Reading want a permanent move for Norwich City loan striker Nelson Oliveira Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists