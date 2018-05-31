Logo

Land derelict for six years could become homes

PUBLISHED: 11:49 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 11 May 2020

Homes could be built off Victoria Road in Diss. Picture: Marc Betts

A town’s main road could see more houses built alongside it as an outline planning application is put forward for a former gas works.

Plans have been submitted to South Norfolk Council to develop a plot of land on Bellacre Close, off Victoria Road, which runs through Diss.

The land was previously used for gas works by Transco PLC but has been left derelict for more than six years. Now, plans have been submitted for five homes which developer D J Designs Ltd said would help Diss reach its target of 300 new homes.

The planning statement said: “The proposal is to establish the principle of development on a site that has for some time been derelict land.

“Policy 13 of the Joint  Core Strategy (JCS) identifies Diss as a main town looking  to accommodate at least  300 new dwellings, between April 1, 2008 and March  31, 2026. This proposal is looking to contribute towards that.”

