Video

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A former underground bunker and Cold War command centre is going under the hammer - and could be yours for as little as £10,000.

The bunker, which has a recommended price of £10,000 to £20,000 and will be sold at East Anglia Auction House, is located on the former RAF West Raynham site, near Fakenham, and includes a slice of history in its price tag.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Dating back to 1939 - when the airfield was opened - the bunker first served as a decontamination centre for the unwounded during the Second World War.

It was then upgraded to a command centre during the Cold War.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

But following the Ministry of Defence's closure of the RAF site in 1994, the bunker had been sealed off.

Now reopened to reveal a network of underground rooms, the bunker is being touted as a business property.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Martin Belton, from Swaffham, who works at the East Anglia Auction House, said: "It's the first time I've sold something on this scale. It's quite a feather in our cap."

The bunker is one of 44 lots, priced at £5,000 to £200,000, on sale at the site.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch:

A range of businesses have already seized the opportunity and purchased property, including Naked Kitchens and Norfolk Oak.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Mr Belton added: "There is a whole mix of tenants and we've had an amazing response so far."

However, it's not just businesses who are moving in.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Jon Booty, who grew up in West Raynham, is two and half years into renovating a former control tower as a family home.

Mr Booty was drawn to the building as he has a familial connection to the site - both his parents were stationed at the former RAF airfield in the late seventies.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

He added: "It's a bit like coming home again. I love it here. You meet and get to know everybody."

Brian Hillman, from King's Lynn, was attending the open viewing on Thursday, July 13, not as a business or home buyer, but as an underground site enthusiast.

As a member of a nationwide society which investigates man made underground buildings, Subterreanea Britannica, he wanted to explore the bunker.

He added: "Well, it's something to do."

The auction will take place at Dunston Hall Hotel on the Ipswich Road on Wednesday, July 17 at 11am in the morning.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2XUYHZj