Logo
Video

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

PUBLISHED: 10:51 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 12 July 2019

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A former underground bunker and Cold War command centre is going under the hammer - and could be yours for as little as £10,000.

The bunker, which has a recommended price of £10,000 to £20,000 and will be sold at East Anglia Auction House, is located on the former RAF West Raynham site, near Fakenham, and includes a slice of history in its price tag.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Dating back to 1939 - when the airfield was opened - the bunker first served as a decontamination centre for the unwounded during the Second World War.

It was then upgraded to a command centre during the Cold War.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

But following the Ministry of Defence's closure of the RAF site in 1994, the bunker had been sealed off.

Now reopened to reveal a network of underground rooms, the bunker is being touted as a business property.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the water tower Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Martin Belton, from Swaffham, who works at the East Anglia Auction House, said: "It's the first time I've sold something on this scale. It's quite a feather in our cap."

The bunker is one of 44 lots, priced at £5,000 to £200,000, on sale at the site.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch:

A range of businesses have already seized the opportunity and purchased property, including Naked Kitchens and Norfolk Oak.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Mr Belton added: "There is a whole mix of tenants and we've had an amazing response so far."

However, it's not just businesses who are moving in.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Jon Booty, who grew up in West Raynham, is two and half years into renovating a former control tower as a family home.

Mr Booty was drawn to the building as he has a familial connection to the site - both his parents were stationed at the former RAF airfield in the late seventies.

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

He added: "It's a bit like coming home again. I love it here. You meet and get to know everybody."

Brian Hillman, from King's Lynn, was attending the open viewing on Thursday, July 13, not as a business or home buyer, but as an underground site enthusiast.

As a member of a nationwide society which investigates man made underground buildings, Subterreanea Britannica, he wanted to explore the bunker.

He added: "Well, it's something to do."

The auction will take place at Dunston Hall Hotel on the Ipswich Road on Wednesday, July 17 at 11am in the morning.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2XUYHZj

Most Read

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

Aerial pictures show new trains housed in mid-Norfolk

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway. Picture: Mike Page

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner of Pedro’s slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Green light paves way for new Iceland and Home Bargains stores in Norwich

Iceland and Home Bargains are looking to join Homebase in Hall Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

Running column: Mark Armstrong on making the cut at the Lord Mayor’s 5K and why he’ll be back next year

Mark Armstrong about to come into the home straight at the Lord Mayor's 5K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Owner of Pedro’s slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists