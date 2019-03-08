An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000
PUBLISHED: 10:51 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 12 July 2019
A former underground bunker and Cold War command centre is going under the hammer - and could be yours for as little as £10,000.
The bunker, which has a recommended price of £10,000 to £20,000 and will be sold at East Anglia Auction House, is located on the former RAF West Raynham site, near Fakenham, and includes a slice of history in its price tag.
Dating back to 1939 - when the airfield was opened - the bunker first served as a decontamination centre for the unwounded during the Second World War.
It was then upgraded to a command centre during the Cold War.
But following the Ministry of Defence's closure of the RAF site in 1994, the bunker had been sealed off.
Now reopened to reveal a network of underground rooms, the bunker is being touted as a business property.
Martin Belton, from Swaffham, who works at the East Anglia Auction House, said: "It's the first time I've sold something on this scale. It's quite a feather in our cap."
The bunker is one of 44 lots, priced at £5,000 to £200,000, on sale at the site.
A range of businesses have already seized the opportunity and purchased property, including Naked Kitchens and Norfolk Oak.
Mr Belton added: "There is a whole mix of tenants and we've had an amazing response so far."
However, it's not just businesses who are moving in.
Jon Booty, who grew up in West Raynham, is two and half years into renovating a former control tower as a family home.
Mr Booty was drawn to the building as he has a familial connection to the site - both his parents were stationed at the former RAF airfield in the late seventies.
He added: "It's a bit like coming home again. I love it here. You meet and get to know everybody."
Brian Hillman, from King's Lynn, was attending the open viewing on Thursday, July 13, not as a business or home buyer, but as an underground site enthusiast.
As a member of a nationwide society which investigates man made underground buildings, Subterreanea Britannica, he wanted to explore the bunker.
He added: "Well, it's something to do."
The auction will take place at Dunston Hall Hotel on the Ipswich Road on Wednesday, July 17 at 11am in the morning.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/2XUYHZj