Two-bedroom apartment once part of a Norwich flour factory goes up for sale for £250,000

PUBLISHED: 15:22 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 27 January 2020

This two-bedroom apartment at Albion Way, King Street, is on the market for offers in excess of £250,000. Picture: William H Brown

Combine a little of the city's rich history with a plush, two-bedroom living space in this apartment right in the heart of the city centre.

This two-bedroom property is situated on the third floor of the popular Albion Mill development, King Street, which was built by P J Livesey in 2008 as part of a regeneration project.

It transformed the former Read's flour mill factory into a plush apartment complex and even housed a luxury £1m penthouse on the top floor - a first for the city at the time.

Years later, these apartments are still sought-after, largely thanks to their close proximity to the city centre and views of the River Wensum.

Currently on the market for offers in excess of £250,000, this two-bedroom apartment has been recarpeted and redecorated and is in good condition with wooden sash windows throughout.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, bathroom, two double bedrooms and an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is well-fitted with a good range of wall and base units and has granite worktops, a sink and electric oven and hob. There is also a built-in washing machine, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

The bathroom includes a contemporary white suite with a bath with a waterfall shower, as well as a heated towel rail. Both bedrooms also benefit from electric radiators and built-in wardrobes.

The apartment is accessed via a telephone entry system and comes with one allocated parking space underground.

For more information, please contact William H Brown on 01603 950033.

