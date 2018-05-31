Logo

Stunning cottage tops ten most expensive properties in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:10 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 31 January 2020

The view from the pond at Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates.

The view from the pond at Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates.

Archant

The most expensive property in Great Yarmouth last year is the stunning Marshman's Cottage for £840,000 near Acle - a seven-acre haven overlooking the Norfolk Broads.

The view from the front of Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates.The view from the front of Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates.

Recently sold by Savannah Estates based in Stalham, the cottage has a picture-perfect view of the River Bure, set with a balcony, orchard and sprawling private estate. It was on the market for just over two years.

Based on Land Registry house price valuations for 2019, the six-bed Gables Farm in Scratby, which was sold last year for £750,000, came in second place.

Slots three and four went to Broadwater Cottage in Thrigby and then Inglenook, a house along Kennel Loke in Gorleston. Both have been sold, and went for £733,000 and £725,000 respectively.

The fifth most expensive property in the area was The Ark at Decoy Road in Ormesby, which has its own private access to the Ormesby Broad lake and was sold in August last year for £675,000.

The view from the deck of Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates.The view from the deck of Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates.

According to Savannah Estates, there has been a serious downturn in the housing market since 2017 following the uncertainty around Brexit - however, 2020 is already showing signs of recovery.

Josh Twining, a sales negotiator for the agency, said: "Brexit did a lot of damage to the housing market, especially with regards to purchasing confidence and the rate at which people have been putting their properties on the market.

"Recently, though, we've seen a big increase.

You may also want to watch:

"There's already been five or six listings with our agency since the beginning of the year, whereas usually we'd see two or three a month.

"Now that Brexit's all over and everything is out the way, we're hoping to see a huge upsurge. That's what the figures show so far, but it could just be an anomaly.

"Our busiest time is summer, so the fact that we've seen this many listings in January is very positive."

Also on the list were:

An outside shot of Gables Cottage, the second most expensive property on the list. PHOTO: Mike Palmer at www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.ukAn outside shot of Gables Cottage, the second most expensive property on the list. PHOTO: Mike Palmer at www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Oakland Farm, Sidegate Road, Hopton - £655,999

Bastwick Tower House, Tower Road, Repps with Bastwick - £655,000

Church Farm, Black Street, Winterton - £635,000

Church Barn, Main Road, Ormesby - £620,000

View from the back of Gables Cottage, the second most expensive property on the list. PHOTO: Mike Palmer at www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.ukView from the back of Gables Cottage, the second most expensive property on the list. PHOTO: Mike Palmer at www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Trust Close, Fleggburgh - £615,000.

Most Read

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Tragic loss’ as city park fire means pavilion cannot be saved

The fire in the tennis pavilion at Heigham Park in November last year. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff at restaurant hit with low food hygiene rating found not washing hands

Spice Lounge in Wensum Street was given a 1 star food hygiene rating in a recent inspection. Photo: Paul Hewitt

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Follow Norwich City’s transfer window deadline day - Deals, rumours and supermarket sightings

Will Daniel Farke's Norwich City see any additions or departures on transfer window deadline day for the Premier League's bottom club Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

School issues warning after person in truck seen filming young people

Bungay High School. Photo: Archant

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: Haart
Drive 24