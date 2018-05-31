Stunning cottage tops ten most expensive properties in Great Yarmouth

The view from the pond at Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates. Archant

The most expensive property in Great Yarmouth last year is the stunning Marshman's Cottage for £840,000 near Acle - a seven-acre haven overlooking the Norfolk Broads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The view from the front of Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates. The view from the front of Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates.

Recently sold by Savannah Estates based in Stalham, the cottage has a picture-perfect view of the River Bure, set with a balcony, orchard and sprawling private estate. It was on the market for just over two years.

Based on Land Registry house price valuations for 2019, the six-bed Gables Farm in Scratby, which was sold last year for £750,000, came in second place.

Slots three and four went to Broadwater Cottage in Thrigby and then Inglenook, a house along Kennel Loke in Gorleston. Both have been sold, and went for £733,000 and £725,000 respectively.

The fifth most expensive property in the area was The Ark at Decoy Road in Ormesby, which has its own private access to the Ormesby Broad lake and was sold in August last year for £675,000.

The view from the deck of Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates. The view from the deck of Marshman's Cottage near Acle, the most expensive property in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Savannah Estates.

According to Savannah Estates, there has been a serious downturn in the housing market since 2017 following the uncertainty around Brexit - however, 2020 is already showing signs of recovery.

Josh Twining, a sales negotiator for the agency, said: "Brexit did a lot of damage to the housing market, especially with regards to purchasing confidence and the rate at which people have been putting their properties on the market.

"Recently, though, we've seen a big increase.

You may also want to watch:

"There's already been five or six listings with our agency since the beginning of the year, whereas usually we'd see two or three a month.

"Now that Brexit's all over and everything is out the way, we're hoping to see a huge upsurge. That's what the figures show so far, but it could just be an anomaly.

"Our busiest time is summer, so the fact that we've seen this many listings in January is very positive."

Also on the list were:

An outside shot of Gables Cottage, the second most expensive property on the list. PHOTO: Mike Palmer at www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk An outside shot of Gables Cottage, the second most expensive property on the list. PHOTO: Mike Palmer at www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Oakland Farm, Sidegate Road, Hopton - £655,999

Bastwick Tower House, Tower Road, Repps with Bastwick - £655,000

Church Farm, Black Street, Winterton - £635,000

Church Barn, Main Road, Ormesby - £620,000

View from the back of Gables Cottage, the second most expensive property on the list. PHOTO: Mike Palmer at www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk View from the back of Gables Cottage, the second most expensive property on the list. PHOTO: Mike Palmer at www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Trust Close, Fleggburgh - £615,000.