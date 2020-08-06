Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

A luxury four-bedroom home created by a Norfolk interior design company has come up for sale in Holme-next-the-Sea.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe The Spinney, a four-bedroom home in Holme-next-the-Sea, as “one of the most exceptionally finished properties to come to the market in quite some time” – and it’s easy to see why.

The property was designed, built and finished by Norfolk Living Company as their show home, combining gorgeous living spaces with a statement display kitchen and secluded gardens in a discreet north Norfolk village.

The sense of space is evident throughout the entire property, with a wide staircase greeting you as soon as you step inside and a double-heighted ceiling adding to the scale. You really do get a sense that the house flows around the entrance hall and the living areas, which include a family room, spacious living room and separate dining room, are both free-flowing and practical.

But, as you might expect from a former show home, it’s the kitchen that is the the real showstopper, combining detailed joinery and high-quality equipment with a functional layout. A separate seating and relaxing area has been created in the space, neatly segregated by an attractive balustrade. It’s a beautiful space to use in all weathers – but particularly in the summer, as three sets of bi-fold doors effortlessly bring the outside in and offer immediate access to the property’s sprawling garden.

In addition to the reception rooms, the ground floor also features a home office, utility room and laundry room, as well as a useful boot room with central seating island. It’s ideal for putting on and pulling off muddy wellies after a walk in the countryside!

Upstairs and towards the rear of the house, you will find the master bedroom, featuring a full-size walk-in dressing room, a spacious bathroom and, from the seating area at the foot of the bed, a wonderful roof terrace which is accessed by a set of French doors.

A second bedroom suite is also generous in size, with a walk-in dressing room and bathroom with separate bath and shower.

The suite towards the front of the house also has a gorgeous bathroom on the second floor which can be accessed by its own private staircase.

On the eastern side of the house, there are two further rooms – a double and a single bedroom – which share a shower room. The single room could easily become a child’s study or perhaps a TV room, and from here, stairs lead up to the second floor where you will find two substantial interlinking rooms extending over the entire width of the house. These could either become further bedrooms or be converted into a playroom or home gym – the opportunities really are endless.

Outside, The Spinney is surrounded by several patios, as well as a lawned garden. At the rear, the perimeter is lined by a number trees and offers almost complete privacy.

A gravelled parking area at the front offers ample space for off-road parking. There is also a three-bay cart shed.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Spinney, Holme-next-the-Sea

Price on application

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

