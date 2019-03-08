Take a look inside this 'absolutely perfect' thatched cottage in a popular Broadland village

Described as "absolutely perfect", The Forge is currently on sale for £600,000. Picture: Arnolds Keys

Not far from the Norfolk Broads, The Forge is a spacious, family-sized cottage currently on the market for £600,000.

The Forge's lounge is huge, with exposed beams and a feature fireplace. Picture: Arnolds Keys The Forge's lounge is huge, with exposed beams and a feature fireplace. Picture: Arnolds Keys

Few thatched properties are quite as luxurious as The Forge, at Horstead, which has been carefully and sympathetically restored by its current owners and is on the market with Arnolds Keys for £600,000.

“It's absolutely perfect,” says Ian Cairns, senior valuer at Arnolds Keys. “A real luxury cottage with soft carpets which encourage you to kick off your shoes – and such attention to detail.

“The present owners bought the property a number of years ago and have completely renovated it inside, transforming it from what was quite a scruffy building into something very beautiful.”

The property itself is Grade II listed and is believed to date back to the sixteenth century. It is extremely well maintained throughout and despite such extensive renovations inside, it still boasts a number of charming character features, including exposed beams, open studwork and impressive feature fireplaces. The thatch, which has been repaired in recent years, is in immaculate condition.

The property features a modest, country-style kitchen with adjoining breakfast area. Picture: Arnolds Keys The property features a modest, country-style kitchen with adjoining breakfast area. Picture: Arnolds Keys

On the ground floor, a large entrance hall leads on to the principal rooms of the cottage, as well as to a useful utility room and cloakroom. The spacious sitting room is particularly impressive with rows and rows of exposed beams and a stunning inglenook fireplace. Folding doors also open on to the dining room next door.

At the opposite side of the cottage is a modest-sized kitchen, with stunning granite worktops and a range of quality, hand-painted base and wall units. There is an integrated dishwasher and washing machine, as well as space for a range cooker and fridge.

Upstairs there are four good-sized bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom. The master suite includes a range of fitted wardrobes and enjoys its own private bathroom. This room offers the height of luxury, with a stunning slipper bath, double sized shower cubicle and bidet.

Separate to the main cottage is the forge itself, a substantial detached outbuilding which has been divided into two to include an inspection pit and separate store and utility room, with a range of built-in storage cupboards. Although this space is currently used as a sizeable garage and store, with some renovation, this could become an ideal office space.

The Forge's luxurious ensuite bathroom has to be seen to be believed, featuring a lovely slipper bath. Picture: Arnolds Keys The Forge's luxurious ensuite bathroom has to be seen to be believed, featuring a lovely slipper bath. Picture: Arnolds Keys

Outside, the property offers nice gardens, particularly to the front, with well-sized areas of lawn, patio and shingle beds. The property also has its own shingle driveway, which is gated, and enjoys a prime village location, close to all amenities including The Recruiting Sergeant pub.

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys on 01603 782053.

The property boasts a number of lovely period features, including exposed beams. Picture: Arnolds Keys The property boasts a number of lovely period features, including exposed beams. Picture: Arnolds Keys

