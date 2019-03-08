Make designing your new bathroom easy with these five simple steps

Find the right bathroom design for your space and the perfect supplies for your budget and taste. Picture: Matthew Usher

Designing a new bathroom is no easy undertaking. Researching, planning and seeking the right advice will help you avoid making mistakes that could land you in hot water.

NBK bathroom supplies can create a 3D design that will help you plan the layout of your new bathroom. Picture: Matthew Usher NBK bathroom supplies can create a 3D design that will help you plan the layout of your new bathroom. Picture: Matthew Usher

NBK bathroom supplies is the local, independent sister company of Norwich Bathrooms and Kitchens, with over 20 years' experience in the industry. Branch manager, Neil Armiger shares his top tips for making your renovation project run smoothly.

1. Decide what matters most to you

What's the most important thing you need to think about before you start designing your bathroom? Is it your budget? If you have a limited amount to spend then affordable and quality bathroom supplies are what you need to look for. Are you restricted on space? Find products that will work in a smaller bathroom. Is design everything? Research ideas so you have an idea of the look you want to achieve.

Visit the team at the showroom in Hellesdon Business Park, Norwich. Picture: Matthew Usher Visit the team at the showroom in Hellesdon Business Park, Norwich. Picture: Matthew Usher

"A member of the team at our Hellesdon showroom will discuss your project and make suggestions based on your wants and needs to help you find the best design," said Neil.

2. Spend your money wisely

There are plenty of bathroom manufacturers that cater to all different styles and budgets. It all depends on what you want to achieve. Are you searching for clever storage solutions, want to create more floor space or maybe you'd like a walk-in shower to replace your tub?

Neil explains the importance of having these conversations with customers as it allows him to recommend the right products and design for their new bathroom. "Receiving expert advice and a personal 3D design plan before making your purchase is certainly a way to avoid mistakes and with our multi-buy discount scheme it's easy for you to get more for your money," he said.

3. Buy products to fit the space

Plan the layout of your room to make sure everything fits well in your bathroom and to ensure you'll have enough space to comfortably get ready in the mornings. "Speak with your plumber before purchasing any supplies and get someone to take accurate measurements of the room before any work begins. We offer a home visit where we'll do this for you. That way you can ensure you don't buy anything that doesn't fit properly," Neil said.

4. Take your time and plan

Start your project with a solid plan and outline a schedule. This will help you keep track of everything that needs to be done and keeps your project moving forward. NBK bathroom supplies has the knowledge and expertise to help you get it right from the beginning. Stopping for a chat with a member of their team will help you manage your project efficiently and with ease.

5. Try before you buy

Find a supplier that has lots of different products on display for you to test. Climb in a few baths - make sure they're comfortable.

NBK has three showrooms for you to explore which as Neil explained can help greatly when it comes to choosing fittings for your bathroom.

"It's difficult relying on brochures sometimes, but seeing products in-store, can give you peace of mind and make sure you're fully satisfied with a product before you buy it," Neil said.

Get off to a good start

"There's more to designing a bathroom than just finding the right fittings," Neil said. "Our customer-focused team will work with you to create the right bathroom design for your space and find the perfect supplies for your budget and taste."

Visit the team at the showroom on Alston Road, Hellesdon Business Park, Norwich or call 01603 971339 to get started on your new bathroom. For more information visit www.n-b-k.co.uk.