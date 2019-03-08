Logo

Protests over plans for 100 houses in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 13:09 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 30 July 2019

Protests against planning applications for 100 houses in Stoke Ferry. Picture: Councillor Tom Ryves.

Protests against planning applications for 100 houses in Stoke Ferry. Picture: Councillor Tom Ryves.

Protestors gathered to object to plans to build 100 houses in a Norfolk village.

The plans, submitted by Amber REI Limited to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council, could see 100 homes built in the village of Stoke Ferry.

Campaigners and residents gathered in the West Norfolk village on Monday, July 29 to protest the proposals to redevelop two sites.

If the applications are approved it could see 70 houses erected in the centre of Stoke Ferry, on land south west of Lynn Road and 30 houses on the Furlong Store site on Furlong Drove.

Protestors are worried they could pave the way for further development in and around the village.

John Preston, who was among those opposing the plans, said: "Opinion was pretty unanimous amongst participants advocating the need for green spaces, services, livelihood, community and environment.

"In fact all the things this application will either undermine or destroy.

"It's a failure of the system that these most strongly felt concerns expressed by constituents, sit outside what planning speak euphemistically describes as material considerations.

"How has it come to this? If you support this application there will be persistent resistance."

Some 25 letters of objection were submitted to the council, including from Stoke Ferry parish council on the grounds of job loss, concerns over traffic and safety and strain on the village and its current services.

Planning officials say redevelopment of these sites could benefit the village and lead to a reduction in HGV's travelling in Stoke Ferry.

Members of the planning committee visited the site and both applications have been deferred for further discussions.

