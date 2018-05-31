Logo
See inside luxury hall where a week's stay costs £7000

PUBLISHED: 11:36 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 27 January 2020

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A stay in Norfolk's historic Wolterton Hall will leave you feeling like aristocracy. Watch our video by Victoria Pertusa to see inside.

Wolterton Hall has had a dramatic refurbishment. Picture: Ella WilkinsonWolterton Hall has had a dramatic refurbishment. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Completed in 1742, Wolterton Hall was built by Horatio Walpole, the brother of Britain's first prime minister Robert Walpole.

Wolterton is nestled between Itteringham and Erpingham and the hall is set in 500 acres of land, which includes a large lake.

The view over the lake at Wolterton Hall. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe view over the lake at Wolterton Hall. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The decadent property is full of period decorations, antiques and luxurious furnishings and it recently underwent a £2m renovation.

It boasts a number of accommodations including the East Wing, which has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, can host up to 15 guests and where a week's stay starts at £7000.

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

You can also hire personal concierge services and a chef for an additional charge.

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe East Wing at Wolteron Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

