Norwich-based Spire Solicitors shortlisted for two national awards

Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Sharron Tennant, Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Spire Solicitors LLP are pleased to announce they have been shortlisted for two national awards to celebrate their achievements after another successful year. The awards are a part of LawNet and follow on from the firm being crowned Law Firm of the Year in 2017/2018.

Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Rachel Linder, Lucy Humberston. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Rachel Linder, Lucy Humberston. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Sharron Tennant, head of residential property has been shortlisted for Outstanding Individual Contribution.

She has significantly restructured the residential arm of Spire Solicitors LLP, providing above industry levels of outstanding advice and legal expertise for her area of practice.

The firm’s marketing department has also been shortlisted for Best BD/Marketing for achievements in the field over the last year, including brand awareness and campaigns, following significant team growth in August 2017.

LawNet is innovative and passionate about seeing firms succeed and has developed a wide range of services and initiatives to help members stay ahead of their competition, reduce costs, improve efficiencies and profitability. The ceremony and crowning of the winners will take place on November 23, 2018 at the Jurys Inn, Hinckley Island.

James Knight, chief executive officer, commented: “It is fantastic to see the hard work and dedication carried out by our teams recognised in national awards.

“All individuals acknowledged this year have been instrumental in the positive climb we at Spire Solicitors LLP have seen in the level of service we hold closely to our business model”.

You can contact Spire solicitors LLP on 01603 677077 or see www.spiresolicitors.co.uk