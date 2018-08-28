Norfolk Homes prioritises quality, reputation and loyalty

Norfolk Homes is bringing luxury living to a number of sites across the county. Picture: Joakim Boren For Licensing Enquires email contact@joakimboren.com

Underfloor heating, triple glazing and a superb choice of kitchens are all coming to new developments across Norfolk.

Norfolk Homes have sites in Blofield, Cromer, Hemsby, Poringland, Sheringham and Sprowston. Picture: Joakim Borén Norfolk Homes have sites in Blofield, Cromer, Hemsby, Poringland, Sheringham and Sprowston. Picture: Joakim Borén

What do Blofield, Cromer, Hemsby, Poringland, Sheringham and Sprowston have in common?

They are the locations for beautiful, new homes of the highest quality built by renowned developers Norfolk Homes; houses with luxurious underfloor heating and triple glazing, a superb choice of kitchens, space, light and storage. They are also relatively easy to maintain as only high quality products are used to save you money and time in the future!

Well of course Norfolk Homes would tell us that, they want to sell their homes. So what do the people who really know what they are talking about say, Norfolk Homes’s customers?

Philip Makepeace MD of Norfolk Homes says: “As a small local developer, we totally rely on the reputation we have earned over the last 34 years to sell our homes. Post sale surveys and the many, many letters we receive from our delighted customers tell us how impressed they are with our quality and finish, and that our specifications well exceed their expectations, especially when they compare them against other developers.

We have many customers who have bought their second and even a third home from us; they recommend us to their friends and family, what better recommendation and recognition can you have?

But we never rest on our laurels, we continually strive to be even better, and look constantly at new technologies and materials so we can give the best to our customers who are making an enormous financial commitment when buying their new home from us. We continue to look at how we can improve the internal layouts to make sure we offer houses that meet the needs of modern family living such as open plan kitchen and living areas, and in our larger homes, a playroom/home office and downstairs shower room. We want our customers to be more than just happy with their new home, we want them to love it and tell everyone about it, and they do.”

Norfolk Homes’s portfolio of homes range in size from spacious one bedroom apartments through to grand, five bedroom houses. The architectural styles vary enormously; at Manor Reach in Sprowston and Snaefell Park in Sheringham, the styles are very modern, with floor to ceiling windows, glass atriums and large and airy vaulted ceilings. Then in stark contrast are the elegant Victorian-style three storey townhouses. Norfolk Homes have honed their skills and become experts in building homes that people love to live in.

So if you need to be near Norwich, or to live in a village surrounded by countryside or be beside the sea then you need to have a look at these superb homes. Visit www.norfolkhomes.co.uk for more information.