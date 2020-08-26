Logo
Ad Feature

New property classifications offer opportunity to repurpose high street

PUBLISHED: 10:57 26 August 2020

Debenhams in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Debenhams in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Arnolds Keys managing partner Guy Gowing explains the Use Classes Order.

Guy Gowing Picture: Arnolds KeysGuy Gowing Picture: Arnolds Keys

From Tuesday, September 1, changes in the classification of commercial buildings will allow for increased flexibility and represents a fantastic opportunity to reinvigorate the high street. The shake up of the Use Classes Order, which will remove the requirement for planning permission across a swathe of current restrictions, reflects an underlying desire to rejuvenate our high streets and town centres.

Where once there was red tape and bureaucracy there now appears a far easier path for individuals or companies wishing to change the use of a building. The aim is to provide flexibility for developers and investors at  a time when many city centres and high streets are in need of repurposing.

With a few exceptions, Classes A1-3 (retail and restaurant), B1 (offices and light industrial) and D1 (education and meeting) will be amalgamated into a newly created Class E: commercial business and service. This includes offices and light industrial, medical establishments such as health centres and clinics, nurseries and indoor sports centres. The new class also covers retail, financial and professional services, cafés and restaurants.

Class E allows for a greater mix of uses, reflecting shifting retail needs. It will also allow buildings to be used flexibly – for example with different uses happening concurrently or at different times of day.

The new system also sees the creation of Class F1 (learning and non-residential institutions, e.g. schools, museums and churches) and F2 (local community uses or swimming baths) which were previously classified as D1 and D2 respectively.

Is this a reaction to the risk of an economic downturn affecting the country? Quite possibly. But it is certainly a reaction to changing shopping habits, accelerated during the lockdown, which have magnified the need for flexibility – and which have brought forward  a plan that had already been drafted.

It is to everyone’s disadvantage to see retail units sitting empty, and this change will allow for a repurpose without potentially lengthy planning delays. There are exceptions to every rule and, in this case, they appear to protect high streets from being overrun by hot food takeaways and drinking establishments, which will continue to require planning permission. In theory, the Debenhams building on Orford Place could be used as a factory without planning consent – however unlikely that may be!

The question is: how will the landscape change? When Permitted Development Rights were introduced in 2015, local authorities were unhappy and there followed an attempt to gain back localised powers. It seems unlikely that councils will surrender the ability to mould the shape of the local surroundings, particularly with the proposed extension to Permitted Development Rights.

As the last six months have demonstrated, in this new world where the fragility of certain businesses has been exposed, some flexibility is very welcome  to allow our economy to begin  to recover.

For more information please visit www.arnoldskeys.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Power cuts and trees down as winds from Storm Francis hit Norfolk and Suffolk

A tree was brought down on Stoke Road. Pic: Ryan Williams.

‘A customer threw a drink over staff’ - one restaurant owner’s Eat Out to Help Out experience

Landlady Kaeti Newport in one of the new rooms at the Smokehouse restaurant in the Grange Hotel at Ormesby St Margaret. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who crashed into tree had ecstasy in her system

Flowers were left at the scene of the accident at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham, which claimed the life of Corina Sayer. Picture: Archant

‘This is going to kill us’ - traders’ fury over post-lockdown planters

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Norfolk community centre to be bought for £1

Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This is going to kill us’ - traders’ fury over post-lockdown planters

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Power cuts and trees down as winds from Storm Francis hit Norfolk and Suffolk

A tree was brought down on Stoke Road. Pic: Ryan Williams.

£35m floating eco-resort plan for former quarry

The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Meet the man who took down Norwich Cathedral’s weathercock in 1963

Bob James, the last person to help restore the Norwich Cathedral cockerel in 1963. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Inquest date set for driver who was killed after car crashed into wall

Tower Road, in Burnham Overy Staithe. Photo: Google