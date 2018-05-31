This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden

Logo

PUBLISHED: 16:32 29 May 2020

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in Watton is one of several properties built for RAF officers during the Second World War.

Trenchard Crescent, where it is situated, was built in the 1930s to house officers stationed at the nearby RAF Watton airbase. RAF Watton was used primarily as a bomber airfield before being used by the United States Army Air Force’s Eighth Air Force as an air depot.

It was closed in the mid-1970s but the officer’s houses remained, and many of them, including this one, have been lovingly restored.

Over recent years, the property has had a new boiler and heating system, plumbing and electrics, and has also been re-fitted with double-glazed windows. It is now on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000.

The property sits in a plot of around one third of an acre – but visitors might be surprised to find something unusual at the bottom of the garden: an underground air raid shelter.

The shelter measures 40ft in length and appears to be a type of Anderson shelter, named after Sir John Anderson, the former Home Secretary who was responsible for Air Raid Precautions during the Second World War. Anderson shelters They were made of prefabricated pieces of metal which were assembled in gardens and buried underground to protect those inside against bomb blasts.

Despite being built in the 1930s, the property takes much of its style from the Georgian period, with elegant exteriors, high ceilings and well-proportioned living spaces.

But the real showstopper is the large, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room.

The current owners have installed a high-end oak kitchen into this space, with French marble worktops and a porcelain-tiled floor. There is also a large matching island, with a sink, and a full range of integrated appliances including a Wolf oven hob, Liebher wine cooler, Siemens dishwasher and Miele double oven.

You will also find a large conservatory on the ground floor, along with a formal dining room and study. The sitting room, towards the rear of the house, also benefits from triple-aspect windows and a cosy wood-burning stove.

Upstairs, there is a light and airy landing which leads on to four good-sized bedrooms as well as a family bathroom and walk-in storage cupboard.

The master bedroom is particularly generous and features a matching bay window as well as a second window, overlooking the rear garden. There is also an en suite with large walk-in shower.

The property also benefits from ample off-road parking, and comes with an integral garage, second garage en-block and lovely landscaped gardens.

Sowerbys is also selling another four-bedroom property at Trenchard Crescent, priced at a guide of £425,000-£450,000.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01953 547047.

There is a 40ft air raid shelter in the garden of this former RAF officer's house in Watton. Picture: Sowerbys

