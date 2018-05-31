Video

You could buy a former Victorian railway station for less than £500,000

Owner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A rare opportunity to become the new owner of a Victorian railway station has arisen after the historic property was put up for sale.

Located in south Norfolk, the building was part of Pulham Market station which opened in 1855 and served the Waveney Valley Line, which went from Tivetshall Station to Beccles.

Owner Brian Read, 67, has lived in the renovated house since 1985 and is "hoping that it will be bought by a fellow railway enthusiast who can carry on preserving it and its history".

He said: "I was born in Pulham St Mary and as a child I used to play in the old station yard there, and there was a house identical to this one which has since been knocked down.

"I've always been interested in the history of the line and when the station came up for sale I decided to buy it.

"It was in a bit of a state when I first bought it and I've renovated it to the best of my ability to how it would have been.

"I've been in the building trade all my life and I spent all my spare time doing it."

In its time the station boasted the longest platform on the line and provided facilities for troops to embark and disembark when accessing the nearby Pulham Air Station, which was in use until 1948.

The line closed to passengers in 1953 and freight in 1966 but according to the listing "the property has been carefully restored and renovated by the vendor, a local builder and railway enthusiast, retaining many original features combined with a comfortable and practical home".

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, sitting room, platform hall, shower room, study, breakfast room, kitchen, pantry, utility room, cloakroom and four bedrooms.

The asking price of £465,000 includes a large parking area, 100 feet of platform, a shed, workshop spanning 800 square feet, telephone kiosk and the signal situated on the platform.

The tenure is freehold.

For more information call Martin Smith Partnership on 01508 822007.

