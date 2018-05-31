Logo
You could buy a former Victorian railway station for less than £500,000

PUBLISHED: 09:30 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 24 January 2020

Owner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A rare opportunity to become the new owner of a Victorian railway station has arisen after the historic property was put up for sale.

The Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Located in south Norfolk, the building was part of Pulham Market station which opened in 1855 and served the Waveney Valley Line, which went from Tivetshall Station to Beccles.

Owner Brian Read, 67, has lived in the renovated house since 1985 and is "hoping that it will be bought by a fellow railway enthusiast who can carry on preserving it and its history".

He said: "I was born in Pulham St Mary and as a child I used to play in the old station yard there, and there was a house identical to this one which has since been knocked down.

"I've always been interested in the history of the line and when the station came up for sale I decided to buy it.

The Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It was in a bit of a state when I first bought it and I've renovated it to the best of my ability to how it would have been.

"I've been in the building trade all my life and I spent all my spare time doing it."

In its time the station boasted the longest platform on the line and provided facilities for troops to embark and disembark when accessing the nearby Pulham Air Station, which was in use until 1948.

The line closed to passengers in 1953 and freight in 1966 but according to the listing "the property has been carefully restored and renovated by the vendor, a local builder and railway enthusiast, retaining many original features combined with a comfortable and practical home".

The Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, sitting room, platform hall, shower room, study, breakfast room, kitchen, pantry, utility room, cloakroom and four bedrooms.

The asking price of £465,000 includes a large parking area, 100 feet of platform, a shed, workshop spanning 800 square feet, telephone kiosk and the signal situated on the platform.

The tenure is freehold.

For more information call Martin Smith Partnership on 01508 822007.

A railway light at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA railway light at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An old pump and telephone box at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAn old pump and telephone box at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Station House at Pulham Market which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An original fireplace in one of the bedrooms at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAn original fireplace in one of the bedrooms at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An original fireplace in one of the bedrooms at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAn original fireplace in one of the bedrooms at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Part if the kitchen now, this room was originally the Station Master's living room, at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPart if the kitchen now, this room was originally the Station Master's living room, at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This room was originally the station's parcel store, at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThis room was originally the station's parcel store, at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The old A B rent a telephone at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe old A B rent a telephone at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This room at the Station House at Pulham Market, was originally the waiting room and ticket office. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThis room at the Station House at Pulham Market, was originally the waiting room and ticket office. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harry on the platform at his home at Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHarry on the platform at his home at Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spandrels originally from the Midland and Great Northern Railway, at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSpandrels originally from the Midland and Great Northern Railway, at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The signal from Tivetshall station, at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe signal from Tivetshall station, at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Beware of the trains sign at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBeware of the trains sign at the Station House at Pulham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

