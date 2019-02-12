Logo

Plans for 4,000 new homes in town discussed ahead of application

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 05 March 2019

A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant



Archant

Plans to build 4,000 homes and two new primary schools in a rapidly expanding market town will be discussed at a public meeting next week.

Breckland Council’s planning committee will meet in Attleborough on Friday March 15 to discuss an application for outline planning permission to build 4,000 new homes on the outskirts of the town.

The Ptarmigan Homes development has been at the centre of discussions since Breckland Council submitted its formal application in July last year.

As well as homes, the plans include two new primary schools, a park, a new footbridge over the Leys Lane level crossing and a link road from London Road to Old Buckenham Road.

A Breckland spokesman said: “Attleborough has been earmarked for significant growth for some time and this plan will play its part in the overall local plan delivery.”

The public meeting will start at 9am on Friday, at the Connaught Rooms on Station Road, Attleborough.

