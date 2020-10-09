‘Chocolate box’ cottage in former village post office goes up for sale for £450,000

This quaint three-bedroom cottage in Thwaite dates back to the 1700s but remains unlisted. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

A picture perfect cottage in a former village post office has come up for sale near the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

If you were to imagine a ‘chocolate box’ cottage nestled in a rural village, your mind would probably conjure something similar to this three-bedroom thatched home in Thwaite.

Selling agents Fine & Country describe the home as “quintessentially picture perfect”, with a wealth of original features, three bedrooms and a quaint country cottage garden, all for £450,000.

Despite dating from the 1700s, the cottage is unlisted and was once used as the village post office. Over the past six years, the current owners have beautifully maintained it, installing a new boiler and log burner and keeping it very well presented.

Both the dining room and sitting room feature exposed beams that cross the ceilings and log burners that create a cosy atmosphere in winter months.

The country kitchen is fully fitted, yet still spacious and airy, and there is also a sunny garden room to enjoy.

Upstairs, the accommodation is accessed by two separate staircases and the three bedrooms all feature vaulted ceilings with exposed rafters. Each bedroom also has its own en suite bath/showerroom, something which is particularly unique in a property of this age.

To the front and side of the property you will find the bulk of the cottage garden and to the rear, you can enjoy wonderful views over the adjoining common, which is protected from future development work.

The gardens are surrounded by hedges and trees and contain borders and plants as well as shaded seating areas and plenty of lavender.

The cottage also offers off-road parking.

For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01379 456006.

PROPERTY FACTS

Thwaite, near Diss

Price: £450,000

Fine & Country, 01379 456006, www.fineandcountry.com

