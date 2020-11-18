Logo

Decision to be made on plans for 62 new homes in south Norwich

Plans for 62 new homes south of the A11 Newmarket Road, Cringleford, are to be considered by South Norfolk Council. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for 62 new homes south of the A11 Newmarket Road, Cringleford, are to be considered by South Norfolk Council. Picture: Google Maps

A decision is set to be made regarding a housing development comprising 62 new homes.

South Norfolk Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday to consider Big Sky Developments’ application to build on land south of the A11 Newmarket Road in Cringleford.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for the project, but further reserved matters including appearance, scale, landscaping and layout of the properties must now be considered.

The overall site already benefits from planning permission for a large mixed-use development including up to 650 dwellings, which was granted on appeal in January 2016.

Of the 62 homes, 39 have been designated as affordable and vary from one-bedroom bungalows up to four-bedroom houses.

Commenting on the application, Norfolk Wildlife Trust said surveys must first be carried out on the presence of bats and great crested newts in the area.

In respect of all the reserved matters applications for the site, 92 letters of objection have been lodged by the public.

