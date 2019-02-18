Is this village the right place for 100 new homes?

A public meeting is being held over plans to develop the site of a former agricultural mill.

Outline plans have been drawn up for 30 homes on the site of the storage building and car park at Stoke Ferry Mill.

A separate application for a further 70 properties is expected for the mill itself. Both sites are on Furlong Road.

In a planning statement, developer Amber REI says: “At present the northern approach to the village is characterised by the industrial structures associated with the storage facility.

“These are out of keeping with the character of the rest of the

village and, due to its location, form a prominent feature on the approach to the village.” A public consultation meeting is being held at Stoke Ferry Village Hall on Saturday, February 23 (10.30am - 2.00pm).

It is being organised by a group of villagers who fear the development will mean “anywhere homes” which will be out of reach of local people needing affordable homes.

“This consultation is an opportunity for villagers from Stoke Ferry to share their views and hopes for the proposed redevelopment of the Stoke Ferry 2Agriculture Mill site on Lynn Road and the nearby Storage Site on Furlong Road.

“Outline planning permission will be sought shortly by 2Agriculture, so time is against villagers to have their say. If residents are to have any meaningful say in the future of their village it is important to ensure all voices are properly heard and recorded.

“Villagers may have different ideas, but sharing them with each other is the first, important step to finding a consensus and championing the future of the village community in a way that works for all, not just for the mill’s shareholders.

“From this initial village consultation, a decision can can be made together as to how to take ideas forward and pass them onto the borough’s planning department.”

Amber REI’s planning statement says developing the site would improve the appearance of the village and remove “adverse consequences” of the storage facility, including lorry movements and noise.

It adds: “The proposed ensity of 30 dwellings per hectare across the site is considered appropriate for the site’s village

location and in-keeping with the surrounding development.”