Former meat processing site could be turned into homes

The site where nine new homes could be built on a former meat processing plant. Picture: Google Archant

A former meat processing site could be turned into nine houses if plans are given the go ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fox and Hounds pub in Great Moulton is near to the site, pcitured is owner Terry Devlin pictured with manager Katie Archer in 2015. Picture: Sonya Duncan The Fox and Hounds pub in Great Moulton is near to the site, pcitured is owner Terry Devlin pictured with manager Katie Archer in 2015. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bidwells have lodged plans, on behalf of the land owner, to South Norfolk Council to redevelop the site in Frith Way, Great Moulton, near Long Stratton.

The area is currently home to a number of disused factory buildings which would be demolished to make way for the development, a paddock area, and car park.

The plans for the new estate have gone through a series of changes. Documents were originally consulted the council for 20 homes on the former Orchard Farm site.

Discussions with a planning officer concluded it was not deemed acceptable due to the character of the development. It was reduced to 15 but this would have seen homes built on green land at the back of the site which the council wanted to avoid.

The entrance to the former meat processing plant in Great Moulton. Picture: Google The entrance to the former meat processing plant in Great Moulton. Picture: Google

The design and access statement said: “While officers concurred that the 15 dwelling layout was more appropriate in terms of form and design, the layout still resulted in several dwellings encroaching beyond the brownfield extent of the site, and onto the grassland area to the north of the site, which officers sought to avoid.

You may also want to watch:

“Consideration took place regarding the quantum of development and as a result it was decided to reduce the numbers further in order to retain the development within the brownfield extent of the site only.

“Through design development it was considered that nine dwellings could be accommodated.”

The houses will be made up of two three-bedroom homes and seven four or more bed units with building materials set to be submitted at a later date should the outlined planning permission be approved.

Despite the planning statement saying “demand for new housing remains high in all parts of South Norfolk” resident George Rain believes the size of homes are not affordable for people who would wish to live in the area.

He said: “I can’t reconcile single households nor aging population with three and four plus bedroom houses.

“I’d really like to see a proposal that had a mixture of two bedroom houses and bungalows.”

For more information go to South Norfolk Council’s planning portal.