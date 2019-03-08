Logo

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

PUBLISHED: 10:59 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 12 April 2019

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Three locations in Norfolk have made a highly regarded list of the best places to live in the UK.

Norwich, Aylsham and Blakeney feature on The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list for 2019 as three of 10 standout locations in the east of England.

Aylsham and Blakeney’s place on the list is credit to north Norfolk, with the latter being picked out for “its stunning coastal scenery and lively community.”

The ‘fine city’ of Norwich also appeared on last year’s list, along with the south Norfolk market town of Wymondham, where it was described as “a firm fixture” due to its compact size and “arty urban cool”.

Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, “a buzzy cultural hub”, was named as the overall best place to live in the east of England.

The accolade comes ahead of the full list, including the overall winner, which is published on Sunday, April 14.

The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

It uses statistics, including exclusive up to date house prices, but also the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel.

The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times home editor said: “Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health.

“Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

“This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one.”

• Where do you think the best place to live in the country? Let us know in the comments.

