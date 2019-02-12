Logo

Children benefit from new outdoor trail at infant school

PUBLISHED: 16:29 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 05 March 2019

Heather Avenue Infant School's new outdoor trim trail aims to improve children's fitness and physical development. Photo: Tesco

Heather Avenue Infant School’s new outdoor trim trail aims to improve children’s fitness and physical development. Photo: Tesco

A Norwich infant school has installed new play equipment for its children following a £4,000 donation from Tesco.

Heather Avenue Infant School’s new outdoor trim trail aims to improve children’s fitness and physical development. Photo: TescoHeather Avenue Infant School’s new outdoor trim trail aims to improve children’s fitness and physical development. Photo: Tesco

Heather Avenue Infant School’s new outdoor trim trail aims to improve children’s fitness and physical development.

It includes monkey bars, swings, ropes and balance beams, and was designed by school council members.

Stacey Coleman, headteacher at Heather Avenue, said: “It’s fantastic to see that our pupils are enjoying themselves on the trim trail, while discovering a whole new world outside of the classroom.

“We started the trim trail project with a view to encouraging a healthy lifestyle among children, and we’ve already seen it benefit all 165 of our pupils.”

The school was awarded the money from Tesco as part of its Bags of Help initiative.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of carrier bags used to fund thousands of local projects.

