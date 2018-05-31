Developer’s bid to reduce affordable housing in controversial housing plan

The site where MLN wants to build 43 homes. Picture: Google Archant

Controversial plans to build a housing estate in a Norfolk village has seen developers bid to reduce the amount of affordable homes.

There are a number of developers underway a long Kenninghall Road which have seen objections. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY There are a number of developers underway a long Kenninghall Road which have seen objections. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MLN Land and Properties Limited was granted planning permission with conditions to build 43 homes on land to the south of Kenninghall Road, in Banham, by Breckland Council in November 2019.

At the time of the original plans being submitted, the beginning of 2018, the amount of affordable housing required by Breckland Council for developments with more than 10 homes was 40pc.

In November 2019 the Breckland Local Plan was adopted with the affordable housing policy was relaxed with developers required to allocate 25pc.

But this figure is a starting point and the council will consider the viability of affordable homes meaning in some cases the number of affordable houses can be reduced.

The land were MLN want to build 43 homes. Picture: Google The land were MLN want to build 43 homes. Picture: Google

Mark Murphy, from MLN, said that the change in policy was the reason for the developers to alter plans and ask the council to consider the changes.

This would see the current number of affordable homes reduced from 17 to 10.

At the time of approval the plans proved controversial in the village with 12 residents objecting to it.

Banham Parish Council also objected to the plans.

A statement said: “Only one access into and from the site with featureless design of properties that have no variation and not in keeping with the village character.”

It is understood that the council will be looking at the plans and create a response despite meetings cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The current plans feature a play area, a retention pool to collect surface water and the creation of a T-junction with Kenninghall Road.

The conditions on the current plans include building the roads and pavements before the first home is occupied, all work completed before the last house is moved into, no external lighting is built before a plan is approved by the council and nothing above foundation level is to be built without examples of the materials used are approached by the council.