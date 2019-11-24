Logo

See inside £400,000 cottage set in large private grounds

24 November, 2019 - 10:00
A three bedroom property in Morton On The Hill is on the market for £400,000. Photo: Minors & Brady

Minors & Brady

A three bedroom cottage with spacious gardens has come on the market in a village near Norwich.

Valentine Cottage, which is located in Morton On The Hill, around eight miles from Norwich, boasts a number of character features including exposed brick work, vaulted ceilings and a garden room.

It also has an entrance porch, dining room, study, cloakroom, shower room, kitchen, lounge, bathroom and three bedrooms.

Outside is a well maintained garden and to the front of the property, which is privately tucked away from the road, is a large shingle driveway leading to a garage.

Surrounding the cottage is stretches of lawn and neatly trimmed hedges with a patio area ideal for alfresco dining.

The listing says: "Upon entering the property, you will fall in love with the bespoke interior and beautiful character."

The asking price is £400,000.

For more information call Minors and Brady on 01603783088.

