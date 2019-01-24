Charity in fresh bid for approval of Romanian rescue dog centre

Hill House, Marsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A charity hoping to create a rehabilitation centre for Romanian rescue dogs has appealed a council decision to refuse its plans.

Animal charity Safe Rescue for Dogs had hoped to convert Hill House on Norwich Road, Marsham, into a rehabilitation centre for dogs with “behavioural difficulties”.

But last year summer it faced a major set-back as Broadland District Council’s planning committee voted against the proposal - citing concerns around traffic, noise and pregnant sheep.

Now the organisation has lodged an appeal with the planning inspectorate, which could overturn the committee’s decision and allow the scheme to go ahead.

Speaking back in June, Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Riley raised fears over the welfare of sheep living on Home Farm less than a mile away.

He said: “The noise of up to 20 dogs will carry. There are sheep towards the boundary (of the site) and they do not want to have to hear 20 dogs going off.

“Barking can cause great distress to sheep which can consequently lead to ewes miscarrying.”

The application was turned down in June, despite being recommended for approval by Broadland’s planning officers.

Norfolk County Council’s highways department raised concerns over vehicles serving the site, particularly about dropping off and picking up dogs, and waste collection.

The charity previously said it takes on many dogs considered “too damaged” to be rehabilitated. They include dogs that have been rehomed and returned due to behavioural issues, and dogs that are fearful of humans.

While the organisation mostly takes on dogs from Romania, it also looks after animals from other rescue centres in the UK.

A carer will live in the new centre to help rehabilitate the animals, which as of last June were being kept in kennels in North Walsham.

“This is hugely important for us,” a charity spokesman said last year. “It’s something we have been working towards for years.”

The spokesman stressed that the dogs will be kept in a secure area within the property.

Safe Rescue for Dogs has been contacted for comment on the appeal.

The appeal hearing date has not yet been confirmed.