See inside this award-winning barn conversion on sale for almost £2million

Award-winning Lancaster Barn is on the market with Sowerbys for �1,975,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

With its grand reception hall, exposed beams and luxurious living accommodation, it's easy to see why Lancaster Barn in north Norfolk has attracted so much attention - even scooping an international award.

Crowned winner of the 2018 International Design and Architecture Awards 'Regeneration and Restoration Award', it seamlessly fuses the old with the new and ejoys a secluded, three-acre setting in Great Snoring, north Norfolk.

The property has been run as a very successful holiday let, sleeping 12, but is now offered for sale as a five-bedroom home with Sowerbys for £1,975,000.

"It's the most striking barn I've ever been in," says Spencer Cushing, branch manager at Sowerbys' Burnham Market office. "It's easy to see why it's caught people's imagination but what's really nice is that, when you approach it, it's quite subtle."

It's only once inside that the scale of the project is really apparent, with a main reception room offering almost church-like proportions.

Surrounded by exposed brick walls and stunning timber beams, a stylish log burning stone acts as the main focal point with a chrome flue extending upwards and taking in the full expanse of the double-height ceiling. This is a highly flexible space, with areas for sitting, relaxing and dining, and is well-suited to the hustle and bustle of large family groups or big social gatherings.

This large-scale room also leads into a modern fitted kitchen which has, like much of the property, a high vaulted ceiling with gorgeous timber beams. Two sets of bifold doors open out on to the surrounding gardens, offering spectacular views and access to a discreet sheltered courtyard.

The sense of grandeur in the main reception room is further enhanced by a sweeping staircase in the centre, which separates to both the left and right of the room and leads on to two generous bedrooms either end of the main barn.

With wooden floors, sloping ceilings and stunning timber beams, these offer luxurious accommodation with access to their own ensuites, each fitted with stunning copper baths and exposed brick walls adding to the property's historic character.

There are three further double bedrooms on the ground floor which have been perfectly arranged for multi-generational living. One is tucked away for peace and quiet while the other two, including one with two sets of fitted bunk beds, occupy their own one-storey wing. Adjoining these is a large games room.

The grounds of Lancaster Barn extend to approximately three acres - but, says Spencer, are easily maintained.

"The current owners have let almost all of it go feral," he says. "It's so low maintenance and such a great place for kids to let off steam."

In addition to the large gravelled area at the front of the property, there is a separate cart shed with three secure parking bays and a log store.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys' Burnham Market office on 01328 730340.

