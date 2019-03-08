Is this £695,000 home with its own ruined chapel the perfect rural retreat?

For those wanting a quiet country dwelling big enough to welcome a large family, Kirkwood, nestled in the Wensum Valley near Norwich, might be just what you are looking for.

This rural retreat is a five-double bedroom, very spacious detached house, situated in a picturesque and private woodland setting on the outskirts of Attlebridge, in the Wensum Valley close to Taverham.

Just minutes from distributor access to Norwich Airport and the city, this large, light and comfortable home offers peace and space but remains near enough to schools, restaurants and mainline trains to London, thus providing everything you need for family life.

With a 42-foot conservatory and space to convert throughout, this is a wonderful opportunity for a buyer to take some real time out in just under an acre of stunning Norfolk woodland.

Situated on the edge of the much celebrated Marriott's Way - a 26-mile footpath, bridleway and cycle route which follows the routes of two disused railway lines running between the historic market town of Aylsham and the beautiful medieval city of Norwich - this property has some real wow factors, both inside and out.

Inside, a large and classically presented sitting room leads to French doors and the stunning 42-foot tile-floored conservatory opens on to the lawned gardens and woodland beyond. A large modern, light and fully fitted kitchen leads to a smaller dining conservatory with access to the rear terrace.

If you're keen to make your mark by converting or updating, you'll be delighted to learn there's plenty of opportunity here. The west wing of Kirkwood, currently converted into a large music room, dining room and shower room, could easily be configured as a self-contained annexe, with separate access from the front.

The ground floor consists of study, snug, utility room, guest loo and a large downstairs room which is currently used as a bedroom but could easily be another reception room. Upstairs is the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, a further four double bedrooms and a separate family shower room.

The property is approached through electric entrance gates opening onto a sweeping shingle driveway, lined with mature shrubs and trees up to a shingled parking area in front of the house and garage. There are attractive lawned gardens to the front and side, interspersed with a variety of ornamental specimen trees and a paved patio area which wraps round the front porch and to the side of the house. Outside access is via a colonnade portico, adorned with hanging baskets - in the summer this makes one of the numerous and glorious sun spots.

Within the lawned garden lies the ruins of a former chapel, or 'kirk', a great talking point of Kirkwood, beyond which sits a natural wooded area and a haven for local wildlife.

