See inside £325,000 city centre duplex with river views and three balconies

22 December, 2019 - 08:00
A two bedroom duplex on King Street is on the market for £325,000. Photo: William H Brown

A two bedroom duplex on King Street is on the market for £325,000. Photo: William H Brown

A two bedroom duplex apartment in Norwich with views overlooking the River Wensum has come on the market.

The property is within a private development on King Street and has secure entry into the lobby area and undercroft parking available.

The floor plan is made up of a landing, ensuite, bedroom and balcony on the ground floor.

The first floor is laid out as a bedroom, bathroom, hall, kitchen and lounge with a porch and two additional balconies.

The listing states: "This wonderful home is situated on the east-west axis, with three balconies, a stunning lounge with a balcony river view, a second bedroom with a west-facing balcony and an exceptional second floor master bedroom again with a balcony and river view."

It's on the market for £325,000 and the tenure is leasehold.

For more information call William H Brown on 01603950033.

