Plans to demolish former print works to build flats are resubmitted

The former Witley Press building in Hunstanton, which looks set to be knocked down to make way for flats Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Plans to demolish a former print works to build flats have been resubmitted after councillors turned them down last year.

West Norfolk councillors turned down original plans for the former Witley Press works on Church Street in Hunstanton, due to the flats being overly dominant and overshadowing adjacent properties.

Developer Waterfield Dudley based in Wisbech has made amendments to the plans and have resubmitted them for council’s approval.

A report to the planning committee said: “The building has been set back from Church Street to address the ‘right to light’ issue and new deeper frontage offers the opportunity for more significant and substantial landscaping, making a valuable contribution to the street scene.

“The setting back at ground level is now broadly in accordance with the house opposite, with the remodelling at first and second floor and the roof.”

Councillors are expected to approve the new plans with a decision being made at the next planning committee on March 4.