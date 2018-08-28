Homes plan for redundant village police station revealed

A plan to convert the redundant police station in Caister into homes will enhance the street scene, planners are being told.

The 1950s built police station at 53 High Street has been a hub for lost keys and phones, and a point of contact for villagers for generations but was told it was facing the axe along with six others in 2017.

Now Norfolk Constabulary has submitted plans asking for a change of use allowing for six homes, four in the main police buildings and two new builds on the site.

The scheme includes the demolition of a flat roof garage and if approved will see two two-bed homes and four three-bed homes on the site.

Documents in support of the application say the buildings are no longer needed as an operational police station and their most viable use would be as residential homes.

The building is described as “distinctive” and as “making a positive contribution to varied character of this mixed use area.”

Under the scheme the number of parking places will reduce from 15 to 12, and access will remain from the high street and West Road.

It was one of seven police stations lost to local life as part of a police review.

Stations in Acle, Bowthorpe, Tuckswood and North Lynn were included.

The force aimed to sell the buildings and use £12m of its reserves to build two new investigation hubs at Broadland Gate Business Park and Swaffham to house all CID, child abuse and sexual abuse teams in the two locations, rather than having them spread out across the county.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council will decide the application in due course.

