Flats’ bid for former town centre school

Calthorpe House, previously run by the failed Great Yarmouth Community Trust, could be turned into flats if planners agree to a conversion bid Picture: Google Maps Archant

Proposals to remodel a former school into six flats have been lodged with planners.

Calthorpe Nursery in Alexandra Road, Great Yarmouth, was among a string of provisions to shut suddenly in November 2019 when the trust running it collapsed into administration.

While some of the settings including the Priory Nursery were saved by Norfolk County Council, Calthorpe House was put up for sale by liquidators, and the staff transferred over.

Between them the two nurseies provided 112 of the 388 childcare places available in Great Yarmouth.

Now, a bid to create six self-contained flats in the building overlooking St George’s Park has been submitted.

It also looks to achieve the conversion of an outbuilding to a create self-contained dwelling.

People have until October 5 to have their say.

Calthorpe Nursery was one of six nurseries in Norfolk which shut, along with the Horatio House school in Lowestoft and Nexus Engineering in Gorleston, when Great Yarmouth Community Trust went into liquidation.

Two nurseries in Lowestoft also closed.

To view the plans click the link here.