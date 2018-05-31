Logo
Ad Feature

First look at the 220 new riverside homes planned for Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 10:01 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 06 March 2020

Artist's impression of how St James' Quay will look in Norwich city centre, Picture: Feilden+Mawson

Artist's impression of how St James' Quay will look in Norwich city centre, Picture: Feilden+Mawson

Archant

Award-winning housebuilder Hill is delivering 220 distinctive new homes for central Norwich, maintaining the historic city wall as an iconic central feature.

Inside a previous home built by Hill - St James' Quay will be built to a similar specification. Picture: Simon Harvey Photography/HillInside a previous home built by Hill - St James' Quay will be built to a similar specification. Picture: Simon Harvey Photography/Hill

If you've passed by Barrack Street in Norwich recently, visited The Puppet Theatre or even taken a stroll along the river, you may have noticed the hive of activity going on behind the hoardings of the old Jarrolds site. Recently, planning was granted to deliver 220 new homes to the area, comprising a mixture of townhouses and apartments.

St James' Quay is set to sympathetically regenerate the area, providing an exquisite mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three- bedroom penthouses in its first phase. Plans include carefully restoring and preserving a section of the famous city wall that will run through the heart of the development, retaining important cultural and historical links to the city and area.

Award-winning housebuilder Hill, who is renowned for creating new communities across London and the south east, is the brainchild behind the development that is due to launch off plan this summer. On completion, St James' Quay will offer residents a home designed to a quality finish, featuring high-internal specification, as well as stunning views of the river and city cathedral, making it riverside living at its finest.

Marc Langdon from Bidwells says: "This is a really exciting new development for Norwich. It's the regeneration of a long awaited city centre site by one of the UK's most highly regarded house builders. St James' Quay will provide much needed high quality apartments in Norwich in its first phase."

Inside a previous home built by Hill - St James' Quay will be built to a similar specification. Picture: Simon Harvey Photography/HillInside a previous home built by Hill - St James' Quay will be built to a similar specification. Picture: Simon Harvey Photography/Hill

Hill's design director, Nicholas Parkinson, says: "We're excited to geographically expand our offering of high-quality new-builds to Norwich - a historic city that has seen much growth in recent years. Our plans for the design of these exciting new homes include maintaining a meaningful relationship to the surroundings, borrowing historic mill-style detailing from the area and retaining the city walls - which is sure to become an iconic feature of this stunning new development."

The prime location of St James' Quay, just a short walk to the medieval cathedral and castle, boasts excellent links to the city centre and the famous Norwich Lanes. Here you can shop at Jarrolds, a department store which has become a real Norwich institution, as well as the resplendent art nouveau-style Grand Arcade. Residents can enjoy walks along the river and stroll along Elm Hill, one of the most picturesque medieval streets in England, where the properties date back to 1507.

Norwich itself is home to a premier league football club, has a multitude of sports and social facilities for everyone to enjoy, as well as a vast array of restaurants, cafes, clubs, pubs and bars. There are plentiful open spaces and parks to explore, with quick links to the Norfolk Broads and the scenic coastline, both of which are perfect for a relaxing getaway. The residences at St James' Quay also enjoy fantastic links with Norwich train station, the A47, A140 and A11 - all providing ease of access to schools, work, the city and beyond.

St James' Quay will be launching to the market later this year, when buyers can purchase a property off-plan. To register your interest early, visit the website, email sales@hill.co.uk or call 0808 168 7900.

Inside a previous home built by Hill - St James' Quay will be built to a similar specification. Picture: Simon Harvey Photography/HillInside a previous home built by Hill - St James' Quay will be built to a similar specification. Picture: Simon Harvey Photography/Hill

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Two crashes causing rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Rush hour ‘carnage’ following lane closure on A47

Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Two crashes causing rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton

Man arrested at airport in connection with Norfolk rape investigation

Stansted Airport. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Couple who captured video of hounds mauling deer on hunt feel ‘threatened’ after dead badger left on drive

Two pensioners who exposed ‘illegal’ hunt practices say they feel threatened after a dead badger mysteriously appeared on their property. Photo: Margaret Langran

Young Farmers profile: How Matthew Davey, 26, trained for a varied rural career

Matthew Davey of North Walsham Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is a graduate rural surveyor at Arnolds Keys – Irelands Agricultural. Picture: Sara McCarthy
Drive 24