First look at the 220 new riverside homes planned for Norwich city centre

Artist's impression of how St James' Quay will look in Norwich city centre, Picture: Feilden+Mawson Archant

Award-winning housebuilder Hill is delivering 220 distinctive new homes for central Norwich, maintaining the historic city wall as an iconic central feature.

Inside a previous home built by Hill - St James' Quay will be built to a similar specification. Picture: Simon Harvey Photography/Hill Inside a previous home built by Hill - St James' Quay will be built to a similar specification. Picture: Simon Harvey Photography/Hill

If you've passed by Barrack Street in Norwich recently, visited The Puppet Theatre or even taken a stroll along the river, you may have noticed the hive of activity going on behind the hoardings of the old Jarrolds site. Recently, planning was granted to deliver 220 new homes to the area, comprising a mixture of townhouses and apartments.

St James' Quay is set to sympathetically regenerate the area, providing an exquisite mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three- bedroom penthouses in its first phase. Plans include carefully restoring and preserving a section of the famous city wall that will run through the heart of the development, retaining important cultural and historical links to the city and area.

Award-winning housebuilder Hill, who is renowned for creating new communities across London and the south east, is the brainchild behind the development that is due to launch off plan this summer. On completion, St James' Quay will offer residents a home designed to a quality finish, featuring high-internal specification, as well as stunning views of the river and city cathedral, making it riverside living at its finest.

Marc Langdon from Bidwells says: "This is a really exciting new development for Norwich. It's the regeneration of a long awaited city centre site by one of the UK's most highly regarded house builders. St James' Quay will provide much needed high quality apartments in Norwich in its first phase."

Hill's design director, Nicholas Parkinson, says: "We're excited to geographically expand our offering of high-quality new-builds to Norwich - a historic city that has seen much growth in recent years. Our plans for the design of these exciting new homes include maintaining a meaningful relationship to the surroundings, borrowing historic mill-style detailing from the area and retaining the city walls - which is sure to become an iconic feature of this stunning new development."

The prime location of St James' Quay, just a short walk to the medieval cathedral and castle, boasts excellent links to the city centre and the famous Norwich Lanes. Here you can shop at Jarrolds, a department store which has become a real Norwich institution, as well as the resplendent art nouveau-style Grand Arcade. Residents can enjoy walks along the river and stroll along Elm Hill, one of the most picturesque medieval streets in England, where the properties date back to 1507.

Norwich itself is home to a premier league football club, has a multitude of sports and social facilities for everyone to enjoy, as well as a vast array of restaurants, cafes, clubs, pubs and bars. There are plentiful open spaces and parks to explore, with quick links to the Norfolk Broads and the scenic coastline, both of which are perfect for a relaxing getaway. The residences at St James' Quay also enjoy fantastic links with Norwich train station, the A47, A140 and A11 - all providing ease of access to schools, work, the city and beyond.

St James' Quay will be launching to the market later this year, when buyers can purchase a property off-plan. To register your interest early, visit the website, email sales@hill.co.uk or call 0808 168 7900.

