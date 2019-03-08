Logo

Highest rating possible for west Norfolk social housing provider

PUBLISHED: 08:03 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 29 March 2019

Freebridge Community Housing, Juniper House, Austin Street, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Freebridge Community Housing, Juniper House, Austin Street, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Six years after its last inspection, Freebridge Community housing is celebrating its latest results.

Based on Austin Street, the social housing provider was set up in 2006 and manages more than 7,000 homes and 17 sheltered housing schemes in west Norfolk, and has received the highest possible rating in an inspection by the Homes and Communities Agency.

Freebridge chairman Andy Walder said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have continued to maintain the rating, and am very proud to be involved with such a good quality organisation here in West Norfolk.

“At the same time, we understand there are still areas of our work that we want to improve in, particularly the engagement we have with our tenants and the work we do with them about the services they receive from us.”

The ratings match those from the last inspection made in 2013 and includes assessments on governance and financial viability.

