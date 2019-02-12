Work on ‘eyesore’ development delayed

The sorry state of a bus shelter in the Steeple Tower area of Hethersett. picture: Peter Steward Archant

Long awaited work on a housing development, described as “an eyesore” by villagers, has been delayed just days before it was due to begin.

Brick paving in the Steeple Tower area of Hethersett. picture: Peter Steward Brick paving in the Steeple Tower area of Hethersett. picture: Peter Steward

The entrance to the Steeple Tower development in Hethersett drew criticism from villagers for its dilapidated brickworks, broken and chipped paving and “shoddy bus shelter”.

Taylor Wimpey, which part owns the development with Persimmon Homes, was due to begin the improvements but on closer inspection discovered fundamental damage, requiring more work than originally predicted.

A spokesperson said: “We have worked closely with Hethersett Parish Council and South Norfolk Council to implement a plan for the works to the Steeple Tower and we would like to assure local residents that we are fully committed to starting these works as soon as possible.”

Adrienne Quinlan, chairman of Hethersett Parish Council, said: “This is reasonably good news because something is getting done. I feel Taylor Wimpey are being very supportive – we haven’t had to fight them on this.”