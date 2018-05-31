Logo

See inside £210,000 city apartment overlooking Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 09:01 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 15 March 2020

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

Haart

A two bedroom apartment near Norwich City Football Club's ground has come on the market.

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

The property, located in Geoffrey Watling Way, is a third floor apartment with its own personal balcony.

As well as two bedrooms it also has a large open plan living area with kitchen, an ensuite bathroom, an additional bathroom and an entrance hall.

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

The listing states: 'Being so close to all the socialising, shopping and transport needs, this is the perfect city living.

'The current owner has been here since new, and purchased this as a bolt home due to Norwich having all they need in a city.

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

'However, they then turned the use of this property into an investment, getting around £1,100 per calendar month which provides a healthy yield too.'

The guide price is £210,000 and the leasehold has 121 years remaining.

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

For more information call Haart estate agents on 01603 950046.

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: HaartAn apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norwich family self-isolate after flu-like symptoms

Experts say anyone showing even minor symptoms of coronavirus should self isolate for seven days Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We are well prepared’: Norfolk public health director moves to reassure over coronavirus cases

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Which Norfolk events are cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus?

Two baby fairs, Fakenham Gin and Beer Festival and the Songs of Praise event at Thursford are amonmg events affected by coronavirus. Pictues: Bump & Beyond/Archant

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus case confirmed in Norwich

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

King’s Lynn Stars postpone press and practice due to coronavirus

King's Lynn Stars press and practice has been postponed. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Paddy’s Pointers: Norwich City, coronavirus and the path forward

Daniel Farke, his Norwich City squad and backroom staff have to put plans in place during a shutdown of the Premier League season until at least April 4 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wessi Down Under: City legend makes first A-League start

Wes Hoolahan is now a Newcastle Jets player in Australia Picture: Newcastle Jets
Drive 24