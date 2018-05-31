See inside £210,000 city apartment overlooking Carrow Road

An apartment near Carrow Road stadium is up for sale. Photo: Haart Haart

A two bedroom apartment near Norwich City Football Club's ground has come on the market.

The property, located in Geoffrey Watling Way, is a third floor apartment with its own personal balcony.

As well as two bedrooms it also has a large open plan living area with kitchen, an ensuite bathroom, an additional bathroom and an entrance hall.

The listing states: 'Being so close to all the socialising, shopping and transport needs, this is the perfect city living.

'The current owner has been here since new, and purchased this as a bolt home due to Norwich having all they need in a city.

'However, they then turned the use of this property into an investment, getting around £1,100 per calendar month which provides a healthy yield too.'

The guide price is £210,000 and the leasehold has 121 years remaining.

For more information call Haart estate agents on 01603 950046.

