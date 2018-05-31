See inside £210,000 city apartment overlooking Carrow Road
PUBLISHED: 09:01 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 15 March 2020
Haart
A two bedroom apartment near Norwich City Football Club's ground has come on the market.
The property, located in Geoffrey Watling Way, is a third floor apartment with its own personal balcony.
As well as two bedrooms it also has a large open plan living area with kitchen, an ensuite bathroom, an additional bathroom and an entrance hall.
The listing states: 'Being so close to all the socialising, shopping and transport needs, this is the perfect city living.
'The current owner has been here since new, and purchased this as a bolt home due to Norwich having all they need in a city.
'However, they then turned the use of this property into an investment, getting around £1,100 per calendar month which provides a healthy yield too.'
The guide price is £210,000 and the leasehold has 121 years remaining.
For more information call Haart estate agents on 01603 950046.