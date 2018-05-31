Scheme for 150 new homes in market town could get green light

The land west of A144 St John's Road in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A scheme to build 150 new homes on arable farmland looks set to be given the green light - despite strong objections.

The application, which seeks approval of reserved matters for up to 150 new homes in Bungay, comes after outline planning permission was granted in March 2016.

The proposal centring around the development of up to 150 homes, including affordable housing, is set to be discussed by East Suffolk Council next week.

The bid would see a new housing estate built on land surrounding Bungay Pool and Gym on St Johns Road, which has been earmarked for development in the East Suffolk Council (Waveney) Local Plan .

An application from Cripps Developments Ltd will be discussed by East Suffolk Council's planning committee north at Riverside, Lowestoft, next Tuesday, February 11.

Councillors will be told that planning officers recommend that the approval of reserved matters be given the go-ahead - despite concerns being raised.

The planning report states: "This application relates to the residential phase of the development - 150 dwellings - which also includes three B1 units.

"The matters under consideration relate to the detailed design of the development in terms of access, layout, appearance, landscaping and scale.

"Overall the design of the proposal is considered to be acceptable and complies with the requirements of the Local Plan."

With the site covering an area of 13.5 acres (5.49 hectares) on the south east side of Bungay "currently used as arable farmland," the application proposes a range of property types from one bedroomed flats to four bedroom detached houses.

With six objections received raising concerns around "overdevelopment" and the "impact on already stretched local services," Bungay Town Council - who had "strongly" objected to the scheme - stated: "We conclude the present development proposal is poorly thought through and the design only marginally compliant with minimum standards.

"In its present form it is unacceptable and greatly inferior to the preceding application for this site."

However, the planning report concludes: "After lengthy negotiations between the LPA and the applicant it is considered that the significant amendments made to the proposals have addressed the concerns raised by officers in terms of the general layout and design of this residential scheme.

"Officers recommend approval of the reserved matters application."

The recommendation is "that the reserved matters application be approved subject to conditions."