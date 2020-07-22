Logo

New flats plan for former pub

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 22 July 2020

The Lord Kelvin pub, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Lord Kelvin pub, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

An extra home could be added to plans to turn a former pub into flats.

Developers Metropol Homes were given the go-ahead to convert the Lord Kelvin in King’s Lynn into five appartments two years ago.

Work began on the 19th Century property opposite the bus station, on Old Market Street, in March.

Now Metropol’s agents say repairs needed to the roof of the building will make space for an extra flat.

In a design and access statement, Richard Waite Architects say: “It has been found that with nominal adjustment the loft space over the building can accommodate a substantial (and commensurate) apartment within its volume.

“This is further justified since there is a need to renew the covering and much of the structure of the exiting roof which has been adjusted and repaired over the years but has now deteriorated particularly to the front where water ingress has rotted timbers.”

They add efforts were unsuccessfully made to sell the building for use as a pub before the original application was agreed two years ago.

Their statement adds: “It is the applicant’s plan that the units formed will be offered for rent in the private sector and they lie in one of the most sustainable locations in the

town. It is close to the retail centre of town centre, its car parking, transport links and recreational facilities; they could not be better located for residential use.” A decision is expected later this summer.



