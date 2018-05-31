See inside £750,000 Norwich property currently used as Airbnb

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys Sowerbys

A spacious five bedroom house in Earlham Road has come on the market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

The property, named Earlham Rise, is currently used as an Airbnb and boasts spacious accommodation.

It has four floors that extend to 3500 square feet and period features including cornicing, fireplaces, picture and dado rails, ceiling roses, wooden shutters and a staircase with mahogany banister.

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

The accommodation comprises an entrance porch with cloakroom, a staircase hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room with an Aga and access to a double garage.

The first floor has four bedrooms, two of which have en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

The top floor has a master bedroom suite with dressing area and an en-suite bath and shower room.

The basement can be accessed independently from the main house or via an internal staircase and comprises a kitchen/breakfast room cloakroom and separate shower room, two bedrooms and a sitting room to the rear with french doors leading to the garden.

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

Outside, the property is approached via a carriage driveway with parking and access to the double garage.

There is a boundary wall with mature hedging.

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

The property is freehold and on the market with Sowerbys for £750,000.

For more information call 01603 950215.

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch: