See inside £750,000 Norwich property currently used as Airbnb

PUBLISHED: 08:09 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 16 February 2020

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys

A spacious five bedroom house in Earlham Road has come on the market.

The property, named Earlham Rise, is currently used as an Airbnb and boasts spacious accommodation.

It has four floors that extend to 3500 square feet and period features including cornicing, fireplaces, picture and dado rails, ceiling roses, wooden shutters and a staircase with mahogany banister.

The accommodation comprises an entrance porch with cloakroom, a staircase hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room with an Aga and access to a double garage.

The first floor has four bedrooms, two of which have en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

The top floor has a master bedroom suite with dressing area and an en-suite bath and shower room.

The basement can be accessed independently from the main house or via an internal staircase and comprises a kitchen/breakfast room cloakroom and separate shower room, two bedrooms and a sitting room to the rear with french doors leading to the garden.

Outside, the property is approached via a carriage driveway with parking and access to the double garage.

There is a boundary wall with mature hedging.

The property is freehold and on the market with Sowerbys for £750,000.

For more information call 01603 950215.

