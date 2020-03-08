See inside Norwich character property to be auctioned from £150,000

A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown William H Brown

A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned at Dunston Hall Hotel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown

The end of terrace property is located in Earlham Green Lane west of Norwich city centre and is up for auction on April 3 at Dunston Hall Hotel in Ipswich Road at 11.30am.

The cottage has an entrance hall, living/dining room and kitchen with an outside utility area on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown

Outside there is a front garden with curved pathway, lawn areas and small mature tress and shrubs.

To the side of the property is a pathway leading to the rear garden with mature shrubs, patio area and brick built barbecue all enclosed by fencing.

A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown

Currently the owner rents a garage and a further allotment area including parking right next to the property from the local council and a rental agreement can be reached for these features.

The guide auction price is £150,000 plus.

A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown

For more information about open viewings and the auction call William H Brown on 01603 950072.

If the property doesn't reach the reserve price it will not be sold.

A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown

A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown

A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned. Photo: William H Brown

You may also want to watch: