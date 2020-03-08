See inside Norwich character property to be auctioned from £150,000
William H Brown
A two bedroom cottage in Norwich is going to be auctioned at Dunston Hall Hotel.
The end of terrace property is located in Earlham Green Lane west of Norwich city centre and is up for auction on April 3 at Dunston Hall Hotel in Ipswich Road at 11.30am.
The cottage has an entrance hall, living/dining room and kitchen with an outside utility area on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.
Outside there is a front garden with curved pathway, lawn areas and small mature tress and shrubs.
To the side of the property is a pathway leading to the rear garden with mature shrubs, patio area and brick built barbecue all enclosed by fencing.
Currently the owner rents a garage and a further allotment area including parking right next to the property from the local council and a rental agreement can be reached for these features.
The guide auction price is £150,000 plus.
For more information about open viewings and the auction call William H Brown on 01603 950072.
If the property doesn't reach the reserve price it will not be sold.