New initiative to help key workers get on to the property ladder

Bovis Homes' new Birch Gate development in Wymondham.

Getting on to the property ladder can be difficult but now a new scheme from Bovis Homes is here to help ease the financial burden.

Master suite in the Oxford style home.

Bovis Homes’ new initiative has been designed to ease the financial expenses associated with buying a new home – and is specifically designed for key workers currently working for government bodies.

To be eligible, you must be able to provide evidence of your role in the NHS, police force, fire service, prison service, environmental health service, probation service, Highways England, local authorities or the education sector. Once accepted for the scheme, you will receive a discount of £500 for every £25,000 spent on a new Bovis Home – which equates to 2pc off the list price – and a £3,000 contribution towards flooring.

In addition, purchasers will also have access to other schemes which require as little as a 5pc deposit, such as Help to Buy, where the government could loan you up to 20pc of the property value.

Woodland Park in West Costessey is a stylish development situated in Queen’s Hills Country Park, offering a mix of quality homes with a contemporary feel. Ideally located just four miles from Norwich city centre, it offers the perfect combination of relaxation and active pursuits.

A kitchen in Bovis Homes' Oxford-style home.

Woodland Park is close to the rivers Tud and Wensum and is surrounded by beautiful, mature trees. There is a choice of attractive two and three-bedroom homes with flexible layouts, which are ideal for young professionals and growing families.

Families can also benefit from a new school, plus lots of play areas which are dotted around the location, enabling both older and younger children to play safely.

Costessey also provides an ideal base to explore Norfolk’s coastline and the Norfolk Broads, as well as the region’s market towns and villages.

Meanwhile Birch Gate is an impressive development on the outskirts of the historic Norfolk market town of Wymondham and just 11 miles from Norwich.

Dining area at Bovis' Oxford-style home.

Wymondham’s town centre offers modern convenience and services with shops, pubs, cafes, schools, a medical centre, arts, sports and transport facilities.

At Birch Gate, there is a stunning range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, each carefully designed and built to provide a quality new home to suit the needs of today’s lifestyles. So, if you are looking for a new home within a traditional Norfolk setting, Birch Gate could be the place for you.

On Saturday, February 16-Sunday, February 17, Birch Gate will be hosting an open weekend where you can find out more about the incentives on offer. Pop along to the open event this weekend or, to book your viewing at Woodland Park, call Bovis Homes sales advisors on 01603 519 207 or email Costessey.sales@bovishomes.co.uk. If you are interested in homes at Birch Gate, call 01953 666 890 or email Wymondham.sales@bovishomes.co.uk.