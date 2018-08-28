Abel Homes offers its final four houses at popular Mattishall development

One five-bedroom house, two four-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom house are the final four to be offered by Abel Homes' new development, Walnut Tree Fields. Picture: Abel Homes

The last four homes on a popular development in Mattishall, built by a Norfolk house builder Abel Homes, have been released onto the market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One five-bedroom house, two four-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom house are the final four to be offered by Abel Homes' new development, Walnut Tree Fields. Picture: Abel Homes One five-bedroom house, two four-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom house are the final four to be offered by Abel Homes' new development, Walnut Tree Fields. Picture: Abel Homes

One five-bedroom house, two four-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom house are the final new homes to be offered for sale at Abel Homes’ Walnut Tree Fields site in the village, where they are building 35 new family homes.

Since the site was launched in March last year, it has proven remarkably popular, and looks set to sell out within 12 months of the first homes going on sale.

All of the new homes at Walnut Tree Fields boast the top ‘A’ rating for energy efficiency, with features such as photo-voltaic solar panels, underfloor heating, triple glazing and high levels of insulation. The homes also have Fibre to the Premises broadband cabling.

The final four homes which are being released onto the market are:

 Plot 29, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house with single garage, priced at £300,000

 Plot 30, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house with double garage, priced at £450,000

 Plot 31, an impressive and spacious four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house with double garage, priced at £495,000

 Plot 32, a five-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house with double garage, priced at £455,000

“This is the last chance to purchase a new home on this very popular site, right in the heart of the village of Mattishall,” says Clare Cornish, sales manager at Watton-based Abel Homes.

“The fact that we are releasing the final four homes onto the market just ten months after we launched the site shows just how sought-after these new homes have been. The combination of spacious, well-designed and energy efficient homes, and their location in a lovely village with a real community feel, has made Walnut Tree Fields in Mattishall a very sought-after place to live.”

The showhome at Walnut Tree Fields, off Cedar Rise in Mattishall, is open Friday to Monday, 10am-4pm. For more details, visit www.abelhomes.co.uk