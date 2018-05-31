See inside this restored medieval country house for sale for £1.45m

A beautifully restored medieval property, Dovermore has all a family could wish for in a country home. Picture: Savills

Medieval meets modern in this country home with luxurious features. On the market with Savills for £1.45m.



Dovermore has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large kitchen/breakfast and garden room, along with a range of outbuildings, a double cart lodge, a hard tennis court and a solar heated outdoor swimming pool. All of this stands on laid to lawn and planted grounds of around 6.4 secluded acres.

Dovermore has been thoughtfully restored throughout, retaining the original medieval construction of timber frame, partially rendered under a pitched, tiled roof. The accommodation is spread over three spacious floors, and is presented to a high standard throughout. This is country living at its best, a luxurious character property to cherish for many years to come.

There are many desirable original features, such as wood panelling in the drawing room, exposed timber beams and studwork, polished oak floors and a fireplace with a built in Jotul wood burner in the drawing room.

In the kitchen / breakfast room there are beautifully bespoke fitted cupboards with granite work surfaces and an oil fired AGA, as well as a built in induction hob, NEFF oven, steamer and warmer drawer. There is a utility and pantry and boot room off the kitchen area and a further two cloakrooms downstairs.



The family room, as with the drawing room, also benefits from a wood burning stove and has French doors that lead out to the sun terrace. The large entrance hall boasts a vaulted hall and galleried landing leading to the upstairs rooms; the master has a beautiful en-suite, with roll-top bath and separate shower and basin. There are four further double bedrooms, two of which have en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom. On the second floor is another area currently used as an office and storage space but this could be converted subject to planning permission.

Outside the drive leads to a large sweep of gravel parking to the side of the house, which gives access to the double garage and cart lodge. The front garden is mainly laid to lawn with a partial moat running the boundary of the property. The rear gardens are particularly beautiful, with well stocked herbaceous borders, wide expanses of lawn and healthy established trees and hedges, providing plenty of seclusion and privacy to the property. To the eastern boundary lies the walled courtyard and pool, beyond which are the tennis courts, garage and gym area. In the walled kitchen garden there is a Victorian greenhouse, and beyond an orchard and paddock. The large Suffolk barn is accessed via double doors at either end and could be developed to developed to be additional accommodation as part of the main house, subject to planning permission.

For more information, please call Savills on 01473 234800









