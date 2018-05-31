Logo

Villagers split over plans for 69 homes

PUBLISHED: 10:58 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 27 May 2020

The site of the proposed development off Poppyfields in Snettisham Picture: Google

Villagers are split over plans to build almost 70 new homes in their community.

Developer Pigeon Investment Management has applied for outline planning permission for a mixture of houses, affordable homes and bungalows at Snettisham.

They would be built on land north of Poppyfields, near the main A149 coat road.

West Norfolk councillors have agreed the application will be decided by council officers.

Public consultation sessions were carried out in early 2020.

Pigeon Investment Management said: “It is understood from the feedback received that there is support for this scheme. There is a recognition that there is a housing need in Snettisham that his scheme would meet this need. In addition, there was support for the provision affordable housing including ‘discount to market’ homes to meet local need along with smaller properties to support those entering the housing

market and bungalows for those looking to downsize.

“The main areas of negativity during the exhibition was for the inclusion of a new village hall, with residents preferring to see the land given over for public use as informal recreation. Amendments have been made to the scheme following

the public exhibition reflect this.”

Comments from the public are split with five against, five in favour and one neutral.

Hazel Platt said: “This application supports the need for affordable housing within the village to allow individuals to remain where they have grown up.

“The development recognises the increased number of vehicles and households and could help tackle some of the issues that exist elsewhere in the village providing additional housing to allow current residents to move to properties more suited to their needs.” Lydia Wallington said: “Regarding planning application for 69 houses on the Poppyfields site, that before planning being permitted as is no doubt will be the case, could the authorities and council please consider the extra traffic this will being into the village namely via the A149 which is already suffocating, more so during the holiday season.

“Also the fact the village has a very small convenience store, one chemist in the main which doesn’t cater for a growing village.”

A decision is expected soon.

