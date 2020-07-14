Why you should buy a leasehold holiday home on the Suffolk Broads

The park is open all year round enabling you to use your holiday home as much as you wish. Picture: Tingdene Lifestyle SimonWatsonPhotography(c)

There’s nothing more precious than time spent with your family and what better way to make the most of it, than with your own holiday home by the Broads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Choose from a selection of new and refurbished homes. Picture: Tingdene Lifestyle Choose from a selection of new and refurbished homes. Picture: Tingdene Lifestyle

From countryside walks to days on the beach and romps around a region steeped in history, Benjamin Race reveals how, with a leasehold holiday home, you can explore it all from your doorstep.

What is a leasehold holiday home?

Enjoy long walks through the picturesque scenery around Oulton Broad. Picture: Tingdene Lifestyle Enjoy long walks through the picturesque scenery around Oulton Broad. Picture: Tingdene Lifestyle

When you buy a leasehold property, you buy the right to occupy it for a given length of time – for as long as 125 years.

Plenty of time to turn your holiday house into a home and make it a place for the children to grow up and somewhere you can all come back to even after they’ve flown the nest.

“The important thing is to find a home that’s right for you, that will have everything your family needs to relax, unwind and spend those quality moments,” Benjamin said.

What are the benefits of owning a leasehold holiday home?

- Lower initial costs compared to a freehold holiday property

- Simple process to resell in the future

- You can holiday with friends and family whenever you like

- Can earn an extra from lettings and save for the future

“Owning a holiday home on a managed park gives the holiday home owner great peace of mind knowing there’s always someone on-site to look after it for you - whether it be by the onsite team, approved contractors, fully managed holiday lets as well as a friendly community of like-minded holiday homeowners,” Benjamin said.

“We can take care of your holiday home and make sure your weekends are more about sipping wine on your decking, rather than mowing the lawn. It is supposed to be a holiday home after all!”

What to look out for when buying a leasehold holiday home

“My advice is to ask lots of questions. A Holiday park operator should be there to make sure you have all the information you need before you buy a holiday home,” Benjamin said.

“You may also wish to enlist the help of a conveyancing solicitor.”

You’ll want to know the price of the property and what that includes – is the place furnished and does it come with white goods?

You should also understand the lease and understand any restrictions, so it is clear you know what you are buying.

Also if you intend to let the property at times you’re not using it, check you can you do this and if you need to be aware of any rules before you take your first booking.

What type of leasehold properties are for sale at Tingdene Lifestyle?

You can choose from a selection of new and refurbished holiday homes on sale at Tingdene Broadlands Park and Marina in Oulton Broad in Suffolk.

“It’s a new and exclusive development on the Suffolk Broads. For £75,000 you can buy a two-bedroom holiday home and earn an income from our managed letting scheme,” Benjamin explained.

The park is open all year round enabling you to use your holiday home as much as you wish or indeed potentially let it all year round too. Park facilities include a gym, indoor swimming pool, bar, restaurant and onsite marina giving you direct access to explore the Broads by boat!

Dine at the quayside restaurant and bar and discover the treasures of the Suffolk Broads by waterway via the park’s Marina.

Close by is one of the UK’s most prestigious seaside resorts, Southwold. Take a trip and explore the town’s shops, galleries, award-winning pier and while away an afternoon in the Adnams Brewery.

Find the right holiday home for you

The team at Tingdene Lifestyle can help you find a holiday home that suits your needs.

They can also offer guaranteed holiday home funding options (subject to minimum deposit criteria) on their Villa holiday homes.

Visit tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk for more information.

Enquire online at tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk/broadlands to book a tour of the park and explore the new two-bedroom holiday homes for sale.

Contact Tingdene Broadlands Park & Marina on 01502 5730 333.