One-stop-shop for city’s creative freelancers launched

Peter Ilal, Jonathan Lovell-Young and Jemma Walker, who have launched Norwich Creatives.

A new one-stop-shop listing all of Norwich’s brightest artistic talents has been launched.

Norwich Creatives is a new directory of freelancers in the city, meaning people looking for collaborators can find them all in one place.

As well as bringing their details together managers at Norwich Creatives will consult with businesses looking to bring in contractors and help them build a freelance team from the contacts.

The project is the brainchild of communications expert Jemma Walker, designer and animator Nicholas Lovell-Young and business coach Peter Ilal.

“We’ve all worked together and have talked about how great it would be to just bring all the artistic freelancers under one directory,” explained Ms Walker. “There are hundreds of freelance creatives in the city from web designers to drone photographers, but it’s sometimes difficult to find them. I know in a communications role it was sometimes difficult to know who had the right insurance for example, and Norwich Creatives would list all of that.”

As well as providing the free directory the team will also consult with freelancers and businesses looking to hire them.

“What we found is that a lot of the time freelancers didn’t know how to price themselves and hated doing the accounting side of it,” said Mr Ilal. “We can help with that thanks to our in-house skills. Before people sign up we ask them what their hourly, half day and full day rate is so that there’s transparency for both sides.”

The project, which will list freelancers for free, aims to bring every creative freelancer in Norwich on board.

The team backed this newspaper’s Love Local campaign, which encourages businesses and shoppers alike to spend with regional businesses.

“We have a brilliant community here,” said Mr Lovell-Young. “I think lockdown has showed that businesses which would technically be competitors are pulling together and sharing each other’s work.

“I know having been a freelancer for six and a half years it’s really difficult to find other people I need for a project – this will change that.”

The Norwich Creative website will launch later this week but until then they can be found on social media at Norwich Creatives.