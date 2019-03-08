Couple 'bringing the med to Norfolk' by selling olive trees

Antonia and Paul at the Norfolk Olive Tree Company. Pic: submitted

A former 'can-can' dancer and a tree surgeon who fell in love with olive trees when touring abroad in their campervan are now running a business selling them.

Antonia and Paul at the Norfolk Olive Tree Company based in Norwich. Pic: submitted Antonia and Paul at the Norfolk Olive Tree Company based in Norwich. Pic: submitted

Antonia and Paul Smith run The Norfolk Olive Tree Company situated on Riverside Road, selling hundreds of olive trees a week ranging in price from £30 to around £1000.

"The English climate is perfect for growing an olive tree," said Antonia. "Olives are hardy and frost resistant to minus 15C. They need at least three months a year of cold weather to flower and fruit, are wind resistant and drought hardy, a winning combination that means olive trees are truly easy to grow."

The couple have chosen four main varieties of olive tree which are specially suited to growing in the UK; the Arbequina, the Frantoio, the Leccino and Picual.

They import most of them from Catalonia - the trees are 'retired' from being used to grow olives abroad, as they don't produce enough, but will still bear some if grown in a garden, said Antonia.

Paul and Antonia at the Norfolk Olive Tree Company in Norwich. Pic: submitted Paul and Antonia at the Norfolk Olive Tree Company in Norwich. Pic: submitted

She and Paul ran a garden centre in Norwich before starting the Norfolk Olive Tree Company. Antonia was a former dancer and still sings in a French singing duo 'Girl Dubois' and loves olive trees because they remind her of her mediterranean home in her twenties. "I also love the fact they are a no nonsense species, tough and hardy. I also love experimenting with curing and preserving olives."

They have just come back from exhibiting at the BBC Gardener's World Live show at the Birmingham NEC - and were thrilled to receive a gold award for their mediterranean-inspired patio featuring lots of plants in earthenware pots underneath an archway and with a tiled floor, displayed in the floral marquee.

"We were so suprised to win but very pleased," said Antonia. "Olive trees have just grown in popularity and as well as selling them for people to have in their own gardens, we also hire out for weddings and events.

"We specialise in offering mediterranean plants which are hardy enough to do well in the UK, meaning people can create spaces which look good all the year round and not just for a couple of months a year," said Antonia. "Our mediterranean patio was very much inspired as something you can create with a small space using agave plants which are very hardy."

The Olive Tree Company has just won a major award. Pic: Olive Tree Company The Olive Tree Company has just won a major award. Pic: Olive Tree Company

