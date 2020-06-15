Search

Pensthorpe announces date for reopening – but keeps children’s play areas closed

PUBLISHED: 10:13 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 15 June 2020

Bill and Deb Jordan at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Pic: Archant

Bill and Deb Jordan at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Pic: Archant

Norfolk’s Pensthorpe Natural Park has announced it is reopening to the public from Wednesday, July 1.

The tourist venue near Fakenham has been closed since March because of coronavirus but is reopening exclusively for members only from Wednesday June 24 to Sunday June 28, inclusive. After that, it is open to the public but with restricted times.

However, various activities won’t be running and the outdoor and indoor play areas, WildRootz and Hootz House will remain closed.

Visitors will need to pre-book tickets and arrive for a scheduled time slot although can stay for an unlimited amount of time. Tickets go on sale for pre-book from Wednesday, June 17. Numbers entering the park will be limited and regular activities such as the daily bird feed talk will not take place. The stamp trail and pond dipping will also not be running although a treasure hunt trail will be available and a new wildlife trail from July.

Hides will be open but people need to adhere to social distancing.

Pensthorpe, run by Bill and Deb Jordan, issued a statement, saying: “The staff and wildlife have really missed our visitors during lockdown. Pensthorpe is fortunate enough to be predominately an outdoor space, so our members and visitors can enjoy acres of wildlife, fresh air and stunning landscapes. There is new life around every corner and the gardens are looking spectacular so we are looking forward to welcoming you into the park again.”

