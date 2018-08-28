Search

Claire’s store set to close in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 11:02 30 January 2019

The Claire's store in Lowestoft town centre is set to close. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

Claire’s has announced it is set to close its store in Lowestoft.

In what is another blow to the town centre, the accessories and jewellery retailer has confirmed it will not be renewing the lease on its shop based on London Road North.

Shoppers have just a few days left to make the most of having a Claire’s in the town, with the store officially shutting its doors on Saturday, February 2.

A spokesman for Claire’s said: “Our lease was up for renewal and it was decided that we would not renew the lease.

“Our store openings and closures are part of normal business practise and we look into opportunities to improve our store locations and environment. “The nearest Claire’s store will be our Great Yarmouth branch.”

News of the closure comes a matter of days after The Body Shop, located just a few doors down from Claire’s, announced it will cease trading in Lowestoft on March 9.

The cosmetics brand said it would be helping members of the store’s sales team to find new jobs within the company.

Beales department store will also be shutting by the end of April - but insisted no jobs would be lost.

