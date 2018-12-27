Search

Advanced search

Team at fine art auction house take control of firm’s future after sale

27 December, 2018 - 11:56
Guy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys. Picture: ARNOLD KEYS

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys. Picture: ARNOLD KEYS

Archant

North Norfolk auction house Keys Fine Art Auctioneers has been sold to the team which runs it.

Kevin Lines, fine art director of Keys Fine Art Auctioneers. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN.Kevin Lines, fine art director of Keys Fine Art Auctioneers. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN.

Former owner Arnolds Keys said the move was part of efforts to focus on its core property services business.

The Aylsham-based auctioneers is now in the hands of a management team led by its fine art director Kevin Lines, alongside antiques specialist David Broom and other managers.

The sale follows the retirement of two of Norwich-based Arnolds Keys’s partners.

Mr Lines said he was buoyant about the future of the auction house, which would continue to be based at its fire-acre sales rooms off Palmer’s Lane, Aylsham.

Keys Fine Art Auctioneers off Palmer's Lane, Aylsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEWKeys Fine Art Auctioneers off Palmer's Lane, Aylsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

He said: “We are excited to take the helm at a successful time for Keys with the continuing development of our flagship fine sales focusing on high value antiques as well as our traditional business.”

Guy Gowing, Arnolds Keys managing partner, said it was the right time for the auction house to take control of its own destiny.

He said: “With significant investment and the emergence of the new management team, Keys Fine Art Auctioneers is in good shape for the future.

“At the same time our property business is going from strength to strength, and we wanted to concentrate our efforts on that, which is our core business. So the time was right for Keys’ management to take that business forward.”

The auction house celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2013, having been founded in 1953 by Geoffrey Key, who began by selling poultry.

Although most of the house’s poultry sales ended in 2005, one is still held every Christmas.

Kevin Lines’s father, John Lines, joined the firm in 1955 and added a weekly general furniture sale and periodic antique sales during the 1960s.

In November 2017 the firm announced plans to expand its site for the second time in three years, after the most successful 12 months in its history.

Its first auction of the New Year will be a ‘country sale’ of furniture, books, garden produce and other items on January 7, followed by a 20th century design and modern art sale on January 12.

-Do you have a business story? Contact business editor Richard Porritt at richard.porritt@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Breathless, blood-pumping entertainment. All aboard the Canaries’ carousel

Teemu Pukki makes his feelings known after a second half yellow card against Nottingham Forest Picture; Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Duo raise £4,865 for mental health charity in gruelling challenge

Joint Great Yarmouth Town managers, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, raised £4,865 for metal health charity Mind by walking 50 miles to their away game in Stowmarket. Picture: Adam Mason
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists